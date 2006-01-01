Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz was too good for compatriot Rafa Nadal in Saudi Arabia

The four biggest names in the world of tennis are doing battle today with Novak Djokovic (37) facing Jannik Sinner (23) and Rafael Nadal (38) facing Carlos Alcaraz (21) in Saudi Arabia.

23:02 CET - Second seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) has claimed the final quarter-final spot in Stockholm after beating Quentin Halys (27) 7-6, 6-3.

Over in Antwerp, local hope Zizou Bergs (25) defeated Sebastian Baez (23) 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the final eight there.

22:54 CET - Well, there will be no fairytale for Rafael Nadal (38) in Saudi Arabia - not that that’s the place where fairytales belong. The retiring legend has been comfortably beaten by Carlos Alcaraz (21) 6-3, 6-3 in the second semi-final of the Six Kings Slam.

Alcaraz will face world number one Jannik Sinner (23) in the final on Saturday. Nadal will face old foe Novak Djokovic (37) in a third-place playoff also on Saturday.

22:19 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has claimed the opening set against retiring legend Rafael Nadal (38) 6-3.

21:13 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (23) has beaten Novak Djokovic (37) 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 to reach the final of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia where he will play the winner of Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

Moving over to Antwerp, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) has booked his spot in the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 win over Thiago Seyboth Wild (24). Earlier, Marcos Giron (31) also advanced.

While over in Stockholm, top seed Andrey Rublev (26) has cruised into the final eight with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexandre Muller (27).

20:10 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has forced a third set against Jannik Sinner (23) after winning the second on a tiebreak to make it 6-2, 6-7 in the Six Kings Slam.

19:41 CET - Stan Wawrinka (39) has won two matches on the bounce for the first time in over a year, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in Stockholm.

19:10 CET - In perhaps the match of the day, Frances Tiafoe (26) has beaten Dan Evans (34) 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in a battle in Almaty that lasted almost three hours.

In Saudi Arabia meanwhile, Jannik Sinner (23) has won the first set 6-2.

18:27 CET - The semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam, Saudi Arabia's new exhibition tournament, are about to get underway with a rematch of the Shanghai final between Novak Djokovic (37) and Jannik Sinner (23). Things will get even more high-profile after that with Spaniards Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) doing battle one last time.

17:10 CET - The final match of the day in Ningbo has been won by Karolina Muchova (28), who has claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jaqueline Cristian (26).

In Stockholm, fifth seed Nicolas Jarry (29) has lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 to Miomir Kecmanovic (25).

15:30 CET - Anna Kalinskaya (25) has beaten Yuan Yue (26) 6-3, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals in Ningbo.

Over in Antwerp, the first match of the day has finished with Jiri Lehecka (22) beating Daniel Altmaier (26) 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals.

13:21 CET - Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) has advanced in Ningbo with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Yexin Ma (25).

In Almaty, Karen Khachanov (28) has beaten Otto Virtanen (23) while Adrian Mannarino (36) has lost to Aleksandar Vukic (28).

11:16 CET - In Ningbo, sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has won 7-6, 7-5 against Katie Boulter (28) to move into the quarter-finals.

The big news from this morning is that fifth seed Tomas Machac (24) has had to retire from his match with Beibit Zhukayev (24) in Almaty while trailing 3-1, meaning his wait for a first ATP title will go on.