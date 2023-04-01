Tennis Tracker: Swiatek battles past Haddad Maia, Muchova beats Sabalenka in thriller

Flashscore

We are drawing near to the conclusion of what has been a very special tournament so far, the last round of quarter-finals for both ATP and WTA took place yesterday as we draw our attention to the final four. The day ahead provides two matches, but nothing short of excitement as by the end of the day we will know who the protagonists of the WTA French Open final are.

21:49 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) battled cramps and saved a match point to reach the French Open final with a thrilling three-set win over world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) on Thursday, but for the Czech, adversities are nothing new.

Read what she had to say here.

21:20 CET - Despite her semi-final defeat, Aryna Sabalenka (25) says she will be a lot stronger after everything she has had to endure on and off the court over the last fortnight.

Read more about that here.

21:13 CET - And we have our women's French Open final! Iga Swiatek (22) battled past Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 6-2, 7-6(7) to stay on course for a fourth Grand Slam crown and a third Roland Garros title.

The Pole cruised through the first set with ease, but her Brazilian opponent upped her level in the second, getting to a tiebreak. Haddad Maia even had a set point in the breaker, but was unable to take advantage, as Swiatek found her best tennis when push came to shove.

So Iga Swiatek and Karlina Muchova (26) are the last two left in Paris, and the final will take place this Saturday.

18:26 CET - KAROLINA MUCHOVA (26) IS IN THE FRENCH OPEN FINAL! The Czech has upset the odds to beat Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 in a thrilling contest that lasted three hours and 17 minutes.

Muchova trailed 5-2 in the final set and looked to be on the verge of an exit. However, she showed superb mental resilience to rally back and win five straight games against an opponent who seemingly lost all composure and completely disintegrated on centre court.

Sabalenka's game see-sawed throughout, as she racked up 53 unforced errors. Muchova on the other hand, put in one of the best performances of her career, and she is now into her first Grand Slam final. After enduring multiple injury problems over the last few years, she looks to have finally recaptured her best form on the biggest stage.

15:19 CET - Japan's Miyu Kato (28) put her French Open women's doubles disqualification behind her as she captured the Roland Garros mixed doubles crown with Germany's Tim Puetz (35) on Thursday.

The pair rallied to beat Canada's Bianca Andreescu and New Zealander Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, (10-6) in the final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi had been disqualified from the women's doubles competition in the third round earlier in the week against Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Kato hit a ball down the court between points, inadvertently striking a ball girl. Chair umpire Alexandre Juge handed Kato a warning but Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo pointed out that the ball girl was sobbing.

After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the disqualification of Kato and Sutjiadi, leaving the Japanese player in tears.

Read the full story here.

7:19 CET - Perhaps an unexpected contestant in Karolina Muchova will be facing world number two Aryna Sabalenka to start the day off. The Australian Open champion is looking for her second Grand Slam this year, as well as improving her recent clay record which saw her leave the last tour in Rome from the first round.

The winner is set to have the last step and the hardest one as she will face the triumphant between world number one Iga Swiatek and impressive Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Pole is the current champion and is looking to continue her title defence and has been handing out bagels with unique performances, in front of her will be Brazilian world number 14 making history after reaching this stage and knocking top seed Ons Jabeur out yesterday.