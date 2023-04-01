Aryna Sabalenka says she will be stronger after French Open loss and tough week

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka says she will be stronger after French Open loss and tough week
Aryna Sabalenka says she will be stronger after French Open loss and tough week
Sabalenka suffered a collapse in the third set to be knocked out of Roland Garros
Sabalenka suffered a collapse in the third set to be knocked out of Roland Garros
Reuters
World number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) was left to rue missed chances in her French Open semi-final loss to Czech Karolina Muchova (26) on Thursday but said she would come out of the tournament tougher.

The Belarusian, this year's Australian Open champion, had a far-from-ideal start to the tournament, facing questions on her country's support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She skipped two post-match press conferences as she initially refused to condemn the war before easing media tension a few days later by expressing her opposition to it and to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Sabalenka applauds her opponent
Reuters

"I felt bad emotionally after one press conference," she said. "I couldn't sleep. But the only thing I can do well in this life is play tennis, so I try to focus on things I could control and I could do.

"So there wasn't any moment when I was, like, I don't want to play tennis. That's the only thing I do well in life and I have some control.

"I think I'm really exhausted right now. But I think it's only because I lost this match. It's been great couple of weeks with some emotional challenges, but I think I get through it. I think I'll be stronger."

With the media storm behind her, Sabalenka went into the semi-final against Muchova knowing that winning the title would put her top of the world rankings for the first time.

She missed a match point on her opponent's serve at 5-2 in the third set and then her own serve collapsed as the Czech raced through five consecutive games.

"I think after I lost my serve (at 5-3)," she said when asked when the match slipped out of her hands.

"I was serving for the match, so I think after that game she kind of stepped in and started playing a little bit more aggressive. I kind of lost my rhythm. I wasn't there," she said.

"I don't look at this tournament as a negative tournament. I think I did great improvement on the clay court, and it's my best result here."

Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon last year because of a ban on Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion, said she was happy to have a visa to play there in July.

"Yes, now I have visa. Woo-hoo. I can celebrate. I'm coming to Wimbledon, which is great news," she said.

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

Mentions
TennisSabalenka ArynaMuchova KarolinaFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Underdog Karolina Muchova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Updated
Iga Swiatek eyes third final in four years, Karolina Muchova ready for upset
Belarusian Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Svitolina to reach French Open semi-finals
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek downs Beatriz Haddad Maia to set up Karolina Muchova clash in French Open final
Updated
Match point just another point for cool Karolina Muchova after great escape
Carlos Alcaraz's take-no-prisoner approach faces Novak Djokovic test at French Open
Redemption for Japan's Kato with French Open mixed doubles title
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek battles past Haddad Maia, Muchova beats Sabalenka in thriller
Norway's Casper Ruud battles past Holger Rune again to book French Open last four spot
Alexander Zverev says injury woes behind him after return to French Open semis
Alexander Zverev buries injury misery with French Open semi-final return
Iga Swiatek puts business first but keen to enjoy wins at French Open
Beatriz Haddad Maia's patience rewarded with French Open semi-final spot
Most Read
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
West Ham, Fiorentina condemn fan behaviour after Biraghi hit by cup