Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Zverev through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli

Djokovic is looking for his first Masters title of the season

Today in China, Novak Djokovic (37) will be continuing his quest to win his first Masters 1000 title of the season in Shanghai while Paula Badosa (26) will be looking to continue her resurgence in Wuhan.

18:35 CET - The final clash of the day in Wuhan has gone the way of 13th seed Marta Kostyuk (22), who has won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 against Elina Avanesyan (22).

17:08 CET - In the last major men's match of the day, Second seed Alexander Zverev (27) has beaten Tallon Griekspoor (28) 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 to complete the fourth round bracket in Shanghai.

16:17 CET - Former world number two Paula Badosa (26) has withdrawn from the Wuhan Open, organisers said on Tuesday, amid a racism row over an online photo.

Badosa was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Lucia Bronzetti (25) of Italy, who went on to beat Ajla Tomljanovic (31).

15:35 CET - David Goffin (33) has beaten Marcos Giron (31) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 to move into the fourth round in Shanghai.

15:00 CET - Rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva (17) has beaten Chinese wild card Wang Xiyu (23) 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the second round in Wuhan. Next up for Andreeva, her older sister Erika!

Veronika Kudermetova (27) also progressed after beating Marie Bouzkova (26) 6-4, 7-6.

13:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has demolished Flavio Cobolli (22), beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. Next up for the Serb is Roman Safiullin (27), who has claimed a surprise 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 win over Frances Tiafoe (26), with the American furious with the umpire at the end of the match.

Holger Rune (21) is also through thanks to a 6-4, 7-5 win against Jiri Lehecka (22).

11:17 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Ben Shelton (21) have both advanced with straight-set wins over Alexei Popyrin (25) and Roberto Carballes Baena (31) respectively.

Katie Boulter (28) has been knocked out by Lesia Tsurenko (35) in Wuhan, with the Ukrainian winning 6-2, 7-5.

09:55 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has moved into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Japanese player Yosuke Watanuki (26).

09:12 CET - Our first upset of the day in Shanghai has come courtesy of Gael Monfils (38), with the veteran beating compatriot and 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

08:45 CET - The day has started with a comfortable win for Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who has won 6-3, 7-5 against Alexandre Muller (27).

In Wuhan, 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has lost 6-2, 6-2 to Magda Linette (32).

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!