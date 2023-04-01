Tennis Tracker: Zheng into Australian Open semis, Alcaraz knocked out by Zverev

Reuters
It's the final day of quarter-finals at the Australian Open, and there are underdogs looking to continue their fairytale runs and top players looking to do what is expected of them as they all fight to reach the final four.

17:05 CET - And then there were four. Four men and four women remain in contention for the respective Australian Open titles, and the women will be the first to resume their battles to be champion.

Tomorrow begins with the big one, with second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) and third seed Coco Gauff (19) going head-to-head at around 09:30 CET. The second semi-final, between 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) and qualifier Dayana Yastremska (23), will begin after that. 

Join us here from 7:00 CET onwards for live coverage of it all!

15:25 CET - What a performance from Alexander Zverev (26)! The German has claimed one of the biggest wins of his careers, beating Carlos Alcaraz (20) 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to move into the semi-finals, where he will face Daniil Medvedev (27).

14:31 CET - I do not know how he has done it, but Carlos Alcaraz (20) has stolen the third set against Alexander Zverev (26), winning a scintillating tiebreak, and now we have a game on our hands. The German will be kicking himself though, after serving for the set at 5-4. Alcaraz looks to have finally raised his game now.

13:27 CET - There's a major story developing here, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) two sets down to Alexander Zverev (26) and on the brink of being knocked out. He has been outplayed by the German thus far.

Follow the match here 

12:06 CET - The final quarter-final is a good one, with second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) facing sixth seed Alexander Zverev (26). The two have played seven times in the past with Zverev winning four of those clashes including the most recent one. At the US Open though, Alcaraz won with ease. 

11:54 CET - For the first time, Chinese sensation Qinwen Zheng (21) is a Grand Slam semi-finalist! She's moved into the final four with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over Anna Kalinskaya (25).

09:31 CET - The final women's quarter-final has just started, with 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) taking on world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25).

08:00 CET - Medvedev has done it! The Russian has won the most brutal of battles, defeating Hurkacz 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in just over four hours to move into the semis. He's physically exhausted, but will now have some time to recover. 

07:45 CET - Now, men's third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) is leading by a break in the final set of his clash with Hubert Hurkacz (26).

07:40 CET - One match has already been played in Melbourne, in which world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23) became the first qualifier to make the semi-finals since 1978 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Linda Noskova (19). 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the last day of Australian Open quarter-finals!

