Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Swiatek win home tournaments in Hamburg and Warsaw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Swiatek win home tournaments in Hamburg and Warsaw
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Swiatek win home tournaments in Hamburg and Warsaw
Zverev will be looking to finish off an impressive week in stye today
Zverev will be looking to finish off an impressive week in stye today
Reuters
As we move into the business end of the week, both Alexander Zverev (26) and Stan Wawrinka (38) will hope to avoid shock results in their respective finals. Meanwhile, play will resume in Warsaw as Iga Swiatek (22) closes in on a place in the final in what has been a stop-start week of play for the world number one.

17:05 CET - Another home favourite Alexander Zverev (26) has picked up a title, this time in his hometown of Hamburg. The German beat Laslo Djere (28) 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 50 minutes.

15:51 CET - Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) wins her maiden title on the WTA tour as she gets the better of Clara Burel (22) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to win in Switzerland.

Cocciaretto vs Burel highlights
Flashscore

14:52 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has done it. The Polish world number one has won her second game of the day to lift the title in her home country, beating Laura Siegemund (35) 6-0, 6-1 to be crowned champion.

Swiatek - Siegemund highlights
Flashscore
Iga Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

13:39 CET - A busy day in store for Iga Swiatek (22) in Warsaw with her already back out for the final after beating Yanina Wickmayer (33) 6-1, 7-6 in the semi-final, where she was pushed hard over 84 minutes in the second set. Now, the final against Laura Siegemund (35) is already underway.

Swiatek - Wickmayer highlights
Flashscore

9:17 CET - We have an overnight result in Atlanta as Aleksandar Vukic (27) progressed to the final where he'll face Taylor Fritz (25). Vukic defeated Ugo Humbert (25) 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. 

Fritz vs Wolf Match Highlights
Flashscore

7:40 CET- Hello and welcome to finals day with Flashscore! We have some big finals to look forward to in Hamburg, Croatia and Switzerland as players continue their preparation for the US Open.

The standout from today's action in the ATP tour to keep an eye on comes from Hamburg where Zverev takes on Laslo Djere (28) and Croatia where Wawrina faces Alexis Popyrin (23).

Whilst Swiatek will be hoping to book her place in the final at Warsaw, she currently holds a one-set lead as play was forced to halt at 6-5, 5-5.

Iga Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Casper Ruud ousted in Hamburg quarters as Alexander Zverev eases through
Tennis Tracker: Arantxa Rus wins Hamburg title, Fritz wins in Atlanta
Murray tantalisingly poised, Broady stuns Ruud as Wimbledon heats up heading into Friday
Show more
Tennis
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz cruises into Atlanta final, Wawrinka sees off Sonego in Umag
Rus wins maiden WTA title in Hamburg as Zverev reaches men's final
Top-seeded Taylor Fritz flies past Kei Nishikori into Atlanta semi-finals
WTA roundup: Rare all-southpaw final set for Hamburg, French fly in Lausanne
Russian player denied entry into Czech Republic by police ahead of Prague Open next week
Tennis Tracker: Zverev into Hamburg semi-finals but Ruud falls, Fritz fires in Atlanta
Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury
Tennis Tracker: Muchova and Rublev on wrong end of upsets, Ruud through in Hamburg
Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu given wildcards for Washington Open
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev win opening matches in Hamburg, Zverev into quarters
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Saint-Maximin joins Al Ahli
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |