Tennis Tracker: Zverev battling Shelton before Rune faces Draper in Cincinnati

After a week full of shock results, we're down to the final eight in the men's and women's tournaments in Cincinnati, and the biggest names still standing are in action this evening.

00:10 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) is through to the last four after a hard-fought victory over Leylah Fernandez (21). The American sixth seed needed a third set tie-break to advance, winning the encounter 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.

23:01 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (22) has found some form with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev (25), making his way into the semi-finals.

21:00 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has had a simpler route into the semi-finals thanks to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova (25).

19:51 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) is through to the Cincinnati semi-finals but it took an almighty effort, with the Pole beating Mirra Andreeva (17) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5in a match that lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

17:15 CET- Today's action is underway with Iga Swiatek (23) currently level with Mirra Andreeva (17) early on in the first set on centre court.

Follow the match here

13:30 CET - What's sure to be an evening full of top tennis will get underway in two and a half hours when world number one Iga Swiatek (23) takes on French Open semi-finalist Mirra Andreeva (17).

Once that's over, men's number one Jannik Sinner (23) will battle it out with sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) for a place in the semi-finals.

10:40 CET - There was a surprise on the women's side of the draw, with Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (21) losing 7-5, 6-1 to the unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33).

10:30 CET - There was quite the atmosphere in Cincinnati last night as Frances Tiafoe (26) won a titanic battle with Jiri Lehecka (22) 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.

In a thriller that lasted for just under three hours, Tiafoe had three match points in the second set tiebreak but went on to lose it 12-10 before finally finishing the job well over an hour later.

09:42 CET - Before we take a look at the rest of last night's results, we just have to draw your attention to one of the most controversial match points you'll ever see.

Jack Draper (22) secured a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) with a shot that quite clearly bounced on his side of the net, but the umpire didn't realise it had done so while Draper claimed he wasn't sure.

A tough pill to swallow for Felix...

08:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!