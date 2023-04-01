Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Dimitrov in Chengdu, Khachanov defeats Korda

Zverev is a game away from his second final of the year

The ATP tournaments currently taking place in China are nearing their end, and top players are facing off in the semi-finals in both Chengdu and Zhuhai today.

17:26 CET - Petra Kvitova (33) is into the next round in Ningbo after beating Anna-Lena Friedsam (29) 7-6(2), 6-1.

Friedsam vs Kvitova highlights Flashscore

Kvitova interview Flashscore

16:24 CET - Aslan Karatsev (30) has been unable to set up an all-Russian final in Zhuhai, losing 6-4, 6-4 to eighth seed Yoshihito Nishioka (27).

Nishioka vs Karatsev highlights Flashscore

15:34 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is into the Chengdu final after beating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-3, 7-6(2).

Zverev vs Dimitrov highlights Flashscore

Zverev interview Flashscore

14:41 CET - The WTA 500 event in Tokyo began earlier today, with Anhelina Kalinina (26) defeating Ashlyn Krueger (19) 6-3, 6-1, and Liudmila Samsonova (24) downing Tatjana Maria (36) 6-0, 6-2.

Krueger vs Kalinina highlights Flashscore

Kalinina interview Flashscore

Maria vs Samsonova highlights Flashscore

Samsonova interview Flashscore

13:42 CET - Top seed Karen Khachanov (27) has made it to the final in Zhuhai, defeating fourth seed Sebastian Korda (23) 7-5, 6-4.

Khachanov vs Korda highlights Flashscore

Khachanov interview Flashscore

13:14 CET - The first of today's ATP semi-finals has produced a big upset, with world number 55 Roman Safiullin (26) defeating second seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-3, 6-4 to move into the Chengdu final.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what should be a day full of top tennis, with Alexander Zverev (26) playing Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Sebastian Korda (23) facing Karen Khachanov (27).