Tennis Tracker: Zverev eases through in Vienna, Rublev begins Basel campaign in style

Zverev is the top seed in Vienna

A new week brings new tournaments with WTA events in Tokyo and Guangzhou getting up and running today along with action in Basel and Vienna on the men's side of the game

21:40 CET - The last match of the day has wrapped up in Vienna with in-form Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik (19) toppling eighth seed Alexei Popyrin (25) 7-6, 6-2.

21:35 CET - Top seed Andrey Rublev (27) has breezed past Nuno Borges (27) and into the second round in Basel, defeating his opponent 6-3, 6-2.

19:54 CET - Moving back to Basel, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) has progressed into the second round after defeating James Duckworth (32) 7-6, 6-3.

19:50 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has reportedly announced that he will not be defending his title at the Paris Masters and his participation in the ATP Finals is also in doubt.

19:30 CET - Top seed Alexander Zverev (27) is through to the second round in Vienna after downing local wild card Joel Josef Schwaerzler (18) 6-2, 6-2.

Over in Basel, Arthur Fils (20) earlier progressed after edging Daniel Altmaier (26) 7-6, 6-3.

18:31 CET - There's been something of an upset in Basel with lucky loser David Goffin (33) beating world number 37 Matteo Arnaldi (23) 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

18:05 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) is through in Vienna thanks to a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Marton Fucsovics (32).

16:44 CET - The first match of the day in Basel has been won by fifth seed Ugo Humbert (26), who has beaten Jerome Kym (21) 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

15:50 CET - In the opening clash of the Vienna Open, Flavio Cobolli (22) has defeated out-of-form Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) 7-6, 6-3 to progress to the round of 16.

15:15 CET - In the final match of the opening day in Tokyo, wild card Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (24) defeated qualifier Mei Yamaguchi (25) 7-5, 6-3.

14:50 CET - In the last match of the day in Guangzhou, Jaqueline Cristian (26) defeated Viktorija Golubic (32) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to move into the second round.

13:25 CET - At the hour, two men's tournaments will be starting their main draws with both the Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors Basel getting underway at 14:00 CET.

The top seed in Vienna is ATP number three Alexander Zverev (27) while in Basel Andrey Rublev (27) will be going in seeded first ahead of Casper Ruud (25).

Both Zverev and Rublev will be taking to their respective courts later today. Stay tuned for all the results!

13:15 CET - Eighth seed Leylah Fernandez (22) has progressed to the second round in Tokyo after her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30), retired from their first-round clash on the brink of defeat. Fernandez was leading 5-7, 6-2, 5-2.

11:30 CET - The Guangzhou Open's main round got underway this morning and we've just had the second result of the day with Olga Danilovic (23) beating Erika Andreeva (20) 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, local wild card Wei Sijia (20) stunned sixth seed Rebecca Sramkova (28) 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

10:50 CET - Seventh seed Magdalena Frech (26) has been knocked out in Tokyo, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Zeynep Sonmez (22).

08:33 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The action is already underway, with Viktoriya Tomova (29) and Varvara Gracheva (24) winning the opening two matches of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo; the latter knocked out defending champion Veronika Kudermetova (27).