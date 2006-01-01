Tennis Tracker: Zverev sees off Popyrin as Alcaraz and Nadal knocked out of doubles

It's a blockbuster day of tennis at the Paris Olympics, with all remaining players in both the men's and women's singles in action, as well as the compelling doubles partnership of Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

20:48 CET - Alex Zverev (27) continues his defence of his Olympic title with a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 victory over Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24).

Meanwhile, it's all over for the star-studded pairing of Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21), who have been beaten in the men's doubles by the experienced US pair and fourth seeds Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40). The American duo won the contest 6-2, 6-4.

20:15 CET - Easy to forget, but we do have an ATP and WTA tournament going on in Washington throughout this week.

They are midway through the afternoon session with Thanasi Kokkinakis (28), Flavio Cobolli (22) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) all picking up wins in the men's draw.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, there is some home cheer with Amanda Anisimova (22) seeing off Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4.

19:42 CET - Another man into the quarter-finals is Casper Ruud (25), who has seen off Francisco Cerundolo (25) in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

19:06 CET - In the men's doubles US pairing of Tommy Paul (27) and Taylor Fritz (26) are into the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Netherlands' Robin Haase (37) and Jean-Julien Rojer (42).

18:49 CET - Despite a close game, Danielle Collins (30) has been forced to retire from her game with Iga Swiatek (23) with the score at 6-1, 2-6, 4-1 to the Polish world number one.

18:03 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is out of the Olympic men's singles after he was shocked in straight sets by Felix Auger-Aliassime (23). The Canadian won their match 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance into the last eight.

17:34 CET - China's Qinwen Zheng (21) has moved into the semi-finals in the French capital, battling past Angelique Kerber (36) 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6) in a marathon three-hour contest.

16:25 CET - On a busy day for Carlos Alcaraz (21) at Roland Garros, the second-seeded Spaniard has coasted into the quarter-finals of the singles, beating Roman Safiullin (26) 6-4, 6-2 in 90 minutes.

15:21 CET - It's all over for Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), who has been knocked out of the women's singles event by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

14:54 CET - Over to the men's doubles where Czech duo of Tomas Machac (23) and Adam Pavlasek (29) are through to the last eight after needing a match-breaker to get past Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.

14:40 CET - Tommy Paul (27) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) have sealed their spots in the men's singles quarter-finals after straight-set victories against Corentin Moutet (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) respectively.

13:56 CET - Top seed Novak Djokovic (37), still searching for an elusive Olympic gold medal, is safely through to the last eight, after a fairly routine 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Germany's Dominik Koepfer (30).

13:39 CET - The first winner of the day at Roland Garros is Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (25), with the world number 11 sweeping aside Sebastian Baez (23) 7-5, 6-1 to progress to the quarter-finals.

10:42 CET - Novak Djokovic (37), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are all in singles action this afternoon, while there's also plenty of thrilling doubles to look forward to, including Rafael Nadal (38) and Alcaraz as well as Coco Gauff (20) and Taylor Fritz (26).

09:33 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play in Paris, there are a couple of notable results to bring you from Washington overnight. Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe (26) recovered from a set down to outlast Daniel Elahi Galan (28) 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-3, while Paula Badosa (26) defeated Sofia Kenin (25) in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(6).

Check out the men's schedule in Washington here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!