Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Ailing Alex de Minaur a doubt for US Open second round with hip injury

Ailing Alex de Minaur a doubt for US Open second round with hip injury

Alex de Minaur missed the Paris Olympics in singles
Alex de Minaur missed the Paris Olympics in singlesREUTERS / Violeta Santos Mouraof
World number 10 Alex de Minaur (25) has low expectations at the US Open amid ongoing struggles with a hip injury and may not be fit for his second round match against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen (23).

The Australian pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic last month with a cartilage tear in his hip and subsequently missed the Paris Olympics.

He battled through his first round match at Flushing Meadows, beating home player Marcos Giron in four sets, but is no certainty to return to the court on Thursday, Australian media reported citing De Minaur's camp.

De Minaur had a light training hit on Wednesday but said he was struggling to change his game to protect the injury.

"It's super hard. I mean, for me, the actual concept of not trying to retrieve every single ball that's out there on the court, it is tough," he told the Australian media.

"I've been brought up with just going out there and trying to make every single ball back. So when you've got to play a certain type of way to look after yourself, it's also quite difficult.

"All of a sudden I'm having to think a lot more than I'm used to, and it makes it a lot tougher.

"So I'm learning to deal with it, play with it, have low expectations and just be mindful of it because it's still there."

De Minaur was mindful that his layoff after Wimbledon had cost him ranking points in the race to the ATP Finals in Turin in November where he is desperate to qualify for the first time.

"The goal, obviously, is Turin, and missing a lot of weeks on the tour, a lot of big tournaments, is very detrimental to your chances of making Turin," he said. "Because they're big points on offer and big events.

"So I wanted to make sure I was coming back as soon as possible but at the same time knowing that I'm not 100% it's not easy."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesAlex De MinaurUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff through as players feel the heat at US Open
Zverev blasts past Muller to reach U.S. Open third round
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Show more
Tennis
Three headline matches to watch on Thursday at the US Open
Zheng survives Andreeva scare to advance at US Open
Tiafoe and Keys lead home charge into US Open third round
Garcia blames 'unhealthy betting' for online abuse after US Open exit
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashes out of US Open second round
Tennis Tracker: Gauff, Djokovic and Fritz all ease through as day three comes to an end
Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul lead American charge into US Open second round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kepa moves to Bournemouth on loan, Salzburg near Bajcetic deal
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings