Alcaraz and Djokovic are beatable, says Zverev

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz and Djokovic are beatable, says Zverev
Alcaraz and Djokovic are beatable, says Zverev
Alcaraz and Djokovic are big favourites
Alcaraz and Djokovic are big favourites
Reuters
Alexander Zverev (26) doesn't think that the US Open ending with a final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) is a foregone conclusion, saying other players can beat them.

The 12th seed has bitter memories of New York, where he squandered a two-set head start in the final to Austrian Dominic Thiem three years ago.

Also a semi-finalist in 2021, he has flown under the radar this year as fans focus their attention on a potential final between burgeoning rivals Djokovic and Alcaraz.

"It's natural for the media to find rivalries," he told reporters.

"Novak said it very well, there are other players that can play in the draw, there are other players that both of those guys have lost to."

Zverev will begin the Saturday evening programme on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, whom he has beaten twice this year already - including on the hard court at Cincinnati last month.

Zverev is on a good run against Dimitrov
Flashscore

Many New Yorkers ditched their Labor Day weekend barbecues as they headed for the hard courts of Queens, piling into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center under hot and sunny conditions to see who will advance into the last 16.

Ons Jabeur has come within one victory of hoisting a Grand Slam trophy on multiple occasions, as she reached the last two Wimbledon finals and was also runner-up to world number one Iga Swiatek at Flushing Meadows 12 months ago.

Battling a bout of flu, she will be hoping she can still produce her best tennis when she kicks off the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Czech 31st seed Marie Bouzkova.

"Another test," Jabeur told reporters when asked about the match-up after surviving tough battles in the first two rounds.

"It's going to be tough playing her, but I'm going to get ready and hopefully prepare well for the match."

Russian Daniil Medvedev will close out the action on Ashe against little-known third-round opponent, Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

The third seed, who lifted the trophy two years ago, dropped a set against Australian Christopher O'Connell in the second round in an early scare.

Czech Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova meanwhile rounds out the action on Armstrong against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, whom she beat on the hard court in Adelaide this year.

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakAlcaraz CarlosZverev AlexanderUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Swiatek & Djokovic headline third round action at US Open
Kvitova and Wozniacki renew rivalry at US Open
Show more
Tennis
Sabalenka flattens Burel to reach US Open fourth round
Updated
Star-struck Gauff uses Bieber as motivation for comeback
Returning Wozniacki 'not surprised' by US Open run
Gauff and co win to keep American Dream alive at US Open
Rybakina crashes out of US Open with loss to Cirstea
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka wins, Alcaraz on court
Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach US Open fourth round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Wozniacki through, Tiafoe triumphs
Updated
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings