Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Botic van de Zandschulp revels in Carlos Alcaraz win after questioning future

Botic van de Zandschulp revels in Carlos Alcaraz win after questioning future

Botic van de Zandschulp celebrates his win
Botic van de Zandschulp celebrates his winČTK / Panoramic / Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic
Botic van de Zandschulp (28) gave himself until the end of the year to turn things around after foot injuries left him contemplating retirement but after beating Carlos Alcaraz (21) at the US Open it is safe to say he will not hang up his racket anytime soon.

The world number 74 outclassed third seed Alcaraz 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday to move past the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time since mid-2022.

It was the biggest win of his career and came against an opponent who had won back-to-back Grand Slams and was on a 15-match winning streak at the majors.

"Maybe I'm still processing it," Van de Zandschulp said shortly after his stunning win over the 2022 champion.

"Maybe in a couple of hours or tomorrow I feel a little bit more emotional with what happened tonight."

Van de Zandschulp bruised a bone in his left foot last year and later tore ankle ligaments, before dealing with an infection on his right foot. He began questioning his future in the sport after a first-round defeat at the French Open in May.

"At the time I said it, I was thinking about it. It was just more the way things were going," said Van de Zandschulp, who was ranked 115th in April.

"I got injured last year. Still had some troubles with the injury from last year. That was for me like, if I have to keep playing with the pain I had, then there was a chance maybe I would stop playing.

"Of course, I would give myself to the end of the year and see how everything was progressing. Yeah, of course, there was a serious thought."

The Dutchman, who steadily built up his game playing Challenger tournaments, faces Briton Jack Draper in the third round and expects matches to get even tougher as he bids to better his quarter-final run in New York three years ago.

"Draper is a really good player, having a good season this year. Big serve and big strokes. So it's going to be, again, a really tough match," Van de Zandschulp said.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the tournament. I think everybody who is still left in the draw are amazing players. So, yeah, every match is going to be tough."

Mentions
US Open (Tennis)TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesBotic Van De ZandschulpCarlos Alcaraz
Related Articles
Daniil Medvedev beats Fabian Marozsan to reach US Open third round
Carlos Alcaraz makes no excuses after shock second round exit at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz suffers seismic defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp at US Open
Show more
Tennis
'My heart dies every time I lose,' says devastated Naomi Osaka following US Open exit
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka falls to Karolina Muchova in US Open second round
Elena Rybakina withdraws from US Open due to injury
Clinical Swiatek cruises past qualifier Shibahara to reach third round at US Open
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova
Updated
Top seed Sinner thumps Michelsen to reach US Open third round
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Al Ahli close in on Toney & Osimhen, Arsenal keen on Sterling
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings