Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open
Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open
Medvedev has won five titles this year
Medvedev has won five titles this year
Reuters
Daniil Medvedev (27) has enjoyed the budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) like everyone else, but said he hopes to crash their party at the US Open and play the role of disruptor this fortnight.

World number one Alcaraz, the defending champion in New York, and second-ranked Djokovic, a 23-times major winner, have won the last five Grand Slams and created huge expectations for a possible US Open showdown in the final.

"I think it's great for tennis that we have these two guys playing against each other right now," Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, told reporters on Friday.

"It's a great story, but then the tournament starts and hopefully we can - when I say 'we,' I mean me personally or someone else - we're going to try to beat them and stop them from playing each other.

"Consciously, I don't think about it. I just try to win. That's the most important (thing). But unconsciously, I feel like many times I was playing good in this role. Hopefully it can help me this week, these two weeks."

Medvedev has won five titles this year with triumphs in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. The Russian world number three reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last month, losing to eventual champion Alcaraz.

"I think that's normal we talk about them," added Medvedev, who beat Djokovic in the final to win the US Open title two years ago.

"I do think we still talk about me. I'm not feeling too bad, but I'm going to try. The goal is, after this US Open, that we talk about me, so I'm going to try to do it.

"Two years ago, I managed to play definitely one of, if not the best, match of my life. I want to try to do it again."

Medvedev will begin his campaign against Hungary's Attila Balazs on Tuesday.

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesMedvedev DaniilAlcaraz CarlosDjokovic NovakBalazs AttilaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment
Alcaraz the man to beat? Top five contenders for the US Open men's crown
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez and Ekaterina Alexandrova book their spots in finals
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Caroline Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback
Mikael Ymer retires after failing to overturn doping suspension
Coco Gauff ready to continue Serena Williams' legacy at next week's US Open
US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials
Billie Jean King celebrates 50-year pay equity milestone at US Open
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bellingham nets in Real Madrid win as Postecoglou backs Richarlison
Transfer News LIVE: Sanchez returns to Inter Milan, Roma announce Azmoun
Bellingham bursts Vigo bubble as Real Madrid sneak to narrow win
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |