Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise amid doping storm for US Open campaign

Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise amid doping storm for US Open campaign

Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise over doping news for US Open campaign
Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise over doping news for US Open campaignSam Greene - The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY Sports
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner (23) overcame injury woes to win Cincinnati but is set to arrive at the US Open with a cloud hanging over his head after the revelation that he avoided a suspension despite testing positive for a banned substance months ago.

The world number one player typically rides into Flushing Meadows on a wave of positive headlines, basking in a US Open spotlight that shines brighter than the Times Square billboards.

Instead, Italian Sinner spent the lead-up to New York tamping down injury concerns and on Tuesday became embroiled in controversy after the International Tennis Integrity Agency said that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March.

An independent tribunal convened by Sport Resolutions accepted his claim that the positive tests were the result of contamination, clearing him of wrongdoing, after Sinner maintained his innocence.

"I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Seven-time major winner and ESPN analyst John McEnroe called the news - and its timing - "surprising and shocking," while some of Sinner's fellow players cried foul.

"Can't imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now," said Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The saga marks the latest dip in a rollercoaster 2024 for Sinner, who started the year on a high by picking up his maiden major in Australia before winning in Miami but saw his season shortened due to a hip issue he picked up in May.

The injury forced him to pull out of Madrid before his quarter-final and to miss Rome entirely. He also backed out of the Olympics due to tonsillitis.

Sinner on Monday showed he could still find some form as he beat American Frances Tiafoe in Cincinnati, a key US Open tune-up event, despite limping around the court on several occasions in the first set.

The Italian will hope to find his best level in New York if he runs into top contenders including Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz and newly-crowned Olympic champion Novak Djokovic, who will be in search of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The US Open main draw begins on Monday.

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikShapovalov DenisAlcaraz CarlosDjokovic NovakTiafoe FrancesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Players allege double standards after Jannik Sinner escapes doping ban
World number one Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to win ATP Cincinnati Open
Jannik Sinner edges past Alexander Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati Open final
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez and Danielle Collins stunned in Cleveland and Monterrey
Tennis Tracker: Collins suffers surprise loss in Monterrey, Sinner verdict causes controversy
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Seyboth Wild through, Fernandez crashes out
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Tiafoe in Cincinnati final after Sabalenka claims title
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Felix back at Chelsea
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings