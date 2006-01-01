Jannik Sinner wary of Tommy Paul's record on home soil ahead of US Open clash

Jannik Sinner (23) is aware of opponent Tommy Paul's (27) impressive record while playing in the United States, the world number one said ahead of his meeting with the American in the fourth round of the US Open.

Paul, seeded 14th, won the Dallas Open earlier this year, while also making it to the final of the Delray Beach Open and the semifinals of Indian Wells.

"He's a great mover. He has improved a lot in the last period of time. It's going to be a tough challenge," Sinner told reporters after his straight sets win over Christopher O'Connell on Saturday.

"He plays some great tennis, especially here in America, so it's going be a tough match for me. But hopefully I'm ready to compete in the best possible way, and I'm just looking forward to it, no?

"These matches are very exciting to play and I'm happy to be part of this."

With two of his biggest rivals at Flushing Meadows, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, having been eliminated this week, Sinner is the outright favourite to win his second Grand Slam title.

The Italian has established himself as one of the top players on the men's tour following his win at the Australian Open this year, and he credited his success to the partnership of his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.

"The movement, I have improved, and the physical aspect. Also the serve, especially the second serve," Sinner said.

"I feel very good with (Cahill), with the mix of Darren and Simone. They are two different coaches, completely different, but they work very well together. They have big respect to each other, and this is great to see.

"It's also difficult to find two coaches who are different but still working very good together. I'm lucky to have this kind of team, and we try to push forward."