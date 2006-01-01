Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner wary of Tommy Paul's record on home soil ahead of US Open clash

Jannik Sinner wary of Tommy Paul's record on home soil ahead of US Open clash

Sinner will face Paul in the fourth round
Sinner will face Paul in the fourth roundREUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
Jannik Sinner (23) is aware of opponent Tommy Paul's (27) impressive record while playing in the United States, the world number one said ahead of his meeting with the American in the fourth round of the US Open.

Paul, seeded 14th, won the Dallas Open earlier this year, while also making it to the final of the Delray Beach Open and the semifinals of Indian Wells.

"He's a great mover. He has improved a lot in the last period of time. It's going to be a tough challenge," Sinner told reporters after his straight sets win over Christopher O'Connell on Saturday.

"He plays some great tennis, especially here in America, so it's going be a tough match for me. But hopefully I'm ready to compete in the best possible way, and I'm just looking forward to it, no?

"These matches are very exciting to play and I'm happy to be part of this."

With two of his biggest rivals at Flushing Meadows, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, having been eliminated this week, Sinner is the outright favourite to win his second Grand Slam title.

The Italian has established himself as one of the top players on the men's tour following his win at the Australian Open this year, and he credited his success to the partnership of his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.

"The movement, I have improved, and the physical aspect. Also the serve, especially the second serve," Sinner said.

"I feel very good with (Cahill), with the mix of Darren and Simone. They are two different coaches, completely different, but they work very well together. They have big respect to each other, and this is great to see.

"It's also difficult to find two coaches who are different but still working very good together. I'm lucky to have this kind of team, and we try to push forward."

Mentions
US Open (Tennis)TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesJannik SinnerTommy PaulChristopher O'Connell
Related Articles
Alex de Minaur cheers Aussie talent after downing Dan Evans to reach US Open fourth round
Sinner swats aside O'Connell to reach US Open fourth round after dominant display
Top seed Sinner thumps Michelsen to reach US Open third round
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek eases past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach US Open fourth round
Last US Open champion standing Daniil Medvedev moves past Flavio Cobolli
Pegula breezes into US Open fourth round with routine win over Bouzas Maneiro
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Swiatek cruise into US Open fourth round
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Frances Tiafoe exacts US Open revenge on Ben Shelton in all-American five-set epic
Aryna Sabalenka shrugs off late US Open start to battle past Ekaterina Alexandrova
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Chelsea and Tottenham in action to get heavyweight Sunday underway
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings