  Sinner puts US Open triumph down to mental strength after overcoming doping distraction

Sinner has his second Grand Slam title
Sinner has his second Grand Slam titleMike Frey / Imagn Images
Jannik Sinner (23) normally employs his powerful serve, on-court speed and rocket forehand to dispatch opponents, but the world No. 1 said the "mental part" of his game was especially important in his run to the US Open title this year.

News of two failed doping tests broke just days ahead of the year's final major, and although Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal, the saga threatened to tarnish a dream season that saw him claim five titles, including his first major at the Australian Open.

"I understood, especially in this tournament, how important the mental part is in this sport," Sinner said in an on-court interview after his 135-minute 6-3 6-4 7-5 victory over 12th seed Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

The 23-year-old became the first Italian man to claim a US Open singles title and the youngest man to ever win both hard-court Grand Slam titles in a single season with wins in Melbourne and New York.

Unsure if he would be welcomed by the Flushing Meadows crowds or jeered after some media and current and former players claimed the world No. 1 received favourable treatment, Sinner said he leaned on family and his training team to help tune out the distractions.

"The general reaction of the players was quite positive, even when things came out. Then there have been, of course, some different voices," Sinner told reporters.

Social media posts from former top-10 player Denis Shapovalov and Australian Nick Kyrgios have been particularly harsh, while a 19-month doping ban then exoneration of former doubles British No. 1 Tara Moore further fuelled the debate about a double standard.

"With my family and team and everyone who supports me daily, I always try to stick together with them especially when moments are getting difficult and tough," Sinner said.

"It was and still is a little bit in my mind. It's not that it's gone. But when I'm on court I try to focus on the game and try to handle the situation in the best possible way."

Jannik Sinner
