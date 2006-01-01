Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pulls out of US Open with injury

Tunisian Ons Jabeur (29) has pulled out of the US Open, tournament organisers said on Thursday, the latest disappointment for the 2022 finalist in an injury-riddled season.

She withdrew from the Citi Open earlier this month, citing a right shoulder injury, and in June was forced to retire from the Berlin Open in the quarter-finals. She missed the Paris Olympics because of knee issues.

Jabeur, a two-time Wimbledon finalist, lost her most recent match earlier this month against Naomi Osaka in the opening round in Toronto.

Following Jabeur's withdrawal, Elise Mertens will take over the Tunisian's place in the draw after being installed as the 33rd seed. A qualifier or lucky loser will take the Belgian's place in the draw.