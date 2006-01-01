Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka using heartbreak as fuel in long wait for US Open glory

Aryna Sabalenka using heartbreak as fuel in long wait for US Open glory

Sabalenka has the title within reach
Sabalenka has the title within reachMike Segar / Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka (26) used last year's loss in the US Open final against Coco Gauff as a motivation to help her reach another final in New York on Thursday, the second seed said.

Sabalenka, who had most of the crowd at the Arthur Ashe stadium cheering against her when she beat home favourite Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 in the semi-finals, said she was able to handle the pressure better this year.

"Last year it was very tough experience, very tough lesson. Today in the match, I was, like, no, no, no, Aryna, it's not going to happen again," the Australian Open champion told reporters.

"Tough losses never make me feel depressed... only motivate me to come back and to try one more time, try harder and maybe, like, work harder on some things which maybe didn't work in the past."

The Belarusian will face another American in the final, with Jessica Pegula defeating Karolina Muchova 1-6 6-4 6-2 in the second semi-final.

Sabalenka, who has beaten Pegula five times in their seven previous matches including in the final of last month's Cincinnati Open, said the New York-born sixth seed was playing her best tennis in this tournament.

"We had a lot of great battles in the past, really difficult, tight matches," Sabalenka said. "Feels like she's back on track... she's in incredible shape. It's going to be another great battle against her."

The 26-year-old, who lost in the semis twice before reaching the final last year, said she hoped her long wait for a US Open singles title would end this year.

"Every time I'm coming back here, I have this positive thinking, like, come on, maybe this time. Every time I'm hoping that one day I'll be able to hold that beautiful trophy," Sabalenka said.

"I'm still hoping to hold that beautiful trophy."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesAryna SabalenkaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Jessica Pegula stages sensational fightback against Muchova to earn place in US Open final
Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach US Open final
Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro target all-American final at US Open
Show more
Tennis
Adrenaline from cheering crowd sparked fightback in US Open semi, says Jessica Pegula
Back from injury, Karolina Muchova takes positives from inspired US Open run
Emma Navarro brimming with Grand Slam belief after US Open run
Italian pair Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles title
Updated
Sensational Jack Draper brings renewed hope for Britain with US Open run
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Most Read
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings