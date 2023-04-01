Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
The USTA confirmed four were taken into NYPD custody
The USTA confirmed four were taken into NYPD custody
Reuters
Climate protesters halted the US Open women's semi-final between American Coco Gauff (19) and Czech Karolina Muchova (27) for nearly an hour on Thursday.

With Gauff up a set and holding serve to open the second, a disturbance erupted in the upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport's largest venue with a seating capacity of over 23,000.

Stacey Allaster, United States Tennis Association (USTA) Chief Executive Professional Tennis, told ESPN the disturbance involved three climate protesters.

The USTA later issued a statement confirming four were taken into NYPD custody.

"Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident," said the USTA statement. "The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl.

"Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium."

Photographs of the scene showed protesters wearing shirts with the slogan, 'End Fossil Fuels'.

As players looked into the stands, security flooded into the section around where protesters were shouting. Television pictures showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers in the section.

Players were escorted off the court by a USTA official and returned for a warm-up 45 minutes later before play resumed.

Several major sporting events have been targeted by climate groups this year. 'Just Stop Oil' protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon in July, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces during matches.

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoMuchova KarolinaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final
Updated
Gauff sticks up for activists after US Open protest
Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Gauff in US Open final, Djokovic takes on Shelton
Medvedev and Shelton determined to play US Open spoilers
Sinner & Berrettini withdraw from Italy's Davis Cup team
WTA Finals to be held in Cancun, ending Saudi rumours
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
Sabalenka targets second Grand Slam final in stellar season
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings