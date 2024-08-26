Advertisement
  Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in controlled first round victory

Updated
Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against France's Varvara Gracheva/Eduardo Munoz
Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against France's Varvara Gracheva/Eduardo MunozReuters
Defending champion Coco Gauff (20) overcame early nerves to cruise by France's Varvara Gracheva 6-2 6-0 in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Gauff was popular as ever with her home crowd as she sent 10 aces over on Arthur Ashe Stadium, showing her determination to put a string of frustrating performances behind her in New York.

"I was just trying to enjoy the match," said Gauff, who set up a meeting with German Tatjana Maria in the next round. "I think today was the best tennis I've played in a while."

Gauff suffered early exits at tune-up tournaments in Cincinnati and Toronto and there were early signs of trouble as she had five double faults in the first set.

She had to fend off three break points to hold her serve in the second game but the world number three found her footing from there, breaking her opponent's serve in the third and seventh games.

Gracheva was never able to match Gauff's firepower, with 25 unforced errors and just five winners, as the American broke her on the fourth try in the opening game of the second set.

Gauff ploughed through the second set in 27 minutes, upping her level across the board as she produced only five unforced errors.

She exclaimed with frustration as she hit the ball out of bounds to give her opponent a break point chance in the final game, but got back on track with a pair of aces before her opponent handed her the match with an error on the final point.

The 20-year-old pumped her fist with satisfaction after clinching the win and reminded fans that she was bringing a new mentality to Flushing Meadows a year after winning her maiden major.

"It was definitely a lot of pressure, this tournament, but I'm just enjoying it," said Gauff. "Whatever happens, happens."

Check out the full scorecard here.

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoGracheva VarvaraUS Open (Tennis)
