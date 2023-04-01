Eighth seed Maria Sakkari stunned by Rebeka Masarova in US Open first round

Sakkari is the first seeded casualty of the US Open
Sakkari is the first seeded casualty of the US Open
Reuters
Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) crashed out of the US Open in the first round following a 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Spaniard Rebeka Masarova (24) on Monday.

World number 71 Masarova converted all three breakpoint opportunities she had during the 87-minute encounter to secure her first career win over a top-10 player.

Sakkari had control as she consolidated an early break for a 4-1 lead but Masarova stormed back and won the next five games to wrap up the opening set.

Rebeka Masarova hits a shot against Maria Sakkari
Reuters

In the second set, Masarova again consolidated a break for a 5-3 cushion and then, after Sakkari held serve to stay alive, closed out the encounter on her second match point with a backhand winner that dropped just inside the corner.

With the loss, Sakkari became the first seeded casualty of the US Open.

For Sakkari, the defeat marked the final blow in a disappointing Grand Slam year for her as she followed a third-round appearance at the Australian Open with first-round exits at the French Open, Wimbledon and now the US Open.

