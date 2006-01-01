Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek puzzled by her poor serving in surprise US Open defeat

Iga Swiatek puzzled by her poor serving in surprise US Open defeat

Swiatek was the favourite in New York
Swiatek was the favourite in New YorkAndrew Kelly / Reuters
Iga Swiatek (23) said she was unable to find a solution to issues that plagued her serve on Wednesday as the world number one lost 6-2 6-4 to Jessica Pegula (30) in the US Open quarter-finals.

Swiatek won just over half of her first serve points and faced eight break points in the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She also had 41 unforced errors.

"When I (was) losing 4-0 in the first set, I tried to do the same kind of work as usual," said the 2022 champion, who had won six of her previous nine matches against Pegula.

"I didn't really understand why my serve wasn't working. It was hard for me to find, like, a proper solution for that."

The five-time Grand Slam winner said Pegula was a worthy winner.

"She has a tricky ball because it's pretty low and pretty flat ... she was for sure more solid than me and making much less mistakes. So because of that, she was kind of putting pressure with that," added the Pole.

"But usually I'm able to push it back or put pressure on myself, but today I just made too many mistakes."

Swiatek, who won her third straight French Open in June before taking bronze in the Paris Olympics last month, said she did not want to take a break after the final major of the year.

"It could be a little bit easier, but I'm keeping up with the schedule. I'm only talking about mandatory tournaments and there are rules about mandatory tournaments," she added.

"But I'm ready for playing till November, I guess, unless I'm going to get injured."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesIga SwiatekJessica PegulaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach US Open semi-final
Sinner and Medvedev primed for next instalment of 2024 rivalry at US Open
Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals after win over Samsonova
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Jack Draper says US Open run a reward for years of hard work, confident of going all the way
Jannik Sinner battles past Daniil Medvedev in seesawing US Open quarter-final
Britain's Jack Draper sees off Alex de Minaur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final
Updated
Karolina Muchova outclasses Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach US Open semi-finals
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks Swiatek out of US Open, Sinner beats Medvedev
Drinks are on me: Sabalenka hopes to get crowd on her side against Navarro
Most Read
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Inter Milan ultra leader kills Italian mafia heir 'after being shot'
Dimitrov looks for positives after more Grand Slam disappointment
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings