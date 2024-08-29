Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  4. 'Maybe I should quit': Badosa says she nearly retired amid injury woes

Badosa has fought her way back into form
Badosa has fought her way back into form
Paula Badosa (26) nearly quit the sport earlier this year amid her injury troubles, but the former world number two said she has slowly rediscovered her top level after moving into the fourth round of the US Open on Friday.

Badosa was ranked number two in the world in 2022, but a series of injuries, especially a chronic back injury that threatened to end the Spaniard's career prematurely, led to her falling outside the top 50.

Despite doctors warning her that complications could arise if she continued, she mounted a career comeback and won her first title in two years earlier this month at the Washington Open to begin the US swing on a high note.

"The low point for me was at the middle of the season. It was really bad. Coming from the injury in the beginning, you never know what to expect," Badosa said after beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse (26) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the third round.

"At the beginning of the season, I was OK, but after all seeing that I was struggling also with my back, it wasn't responding well. My results weren't what I was expecting at that moment. So it was really bad.

"In my mind, I was thinking maybe I should quit because if I'm not in the highest level, I don't want to play this sport. I don't want to be in the ranking I was in that moment. For me, it doesn't make sense."

Despite the low points, Badosa said she stuck with her team and trusted the process, adding that she needed "time and patience" and her back to respond well.

The 26-year-old now feels she is playing at "one of the best levels" of her career.

"It came after the clay court season, before the grass. I started to feel better. You slowly win matches, you start to believe in yourself," she said.

"The most important, that my back was responding really well. After that, I think I lost very close matches, but the level was there. Finally here in the US swing, I could prove it. I think all my work paid off."

"It means so much, and after what I've been through the last year, for me it's very special to already be on this level... At the beginning of the year, I was obsessed. I wanted to do the comeback of the year, like no matter what."

