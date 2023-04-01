Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach US Open fourth round

  4. Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach US Open fourth round
Wozniacki celebrates her win
Reuters
Caroline Wozniacki (33) won the battle of US Open comeback queens by rallying to beat Jennifer Brady (28) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday and move into the fourth round at the season's final Grand Slam.

Wozniacki and Brady have been the feel-good stories at Flushing Meadows and their storylines converged on a sun-kissed Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the Dane continuing her dazzling return by reaching the last 16.

It seemed improbable just weeks ago that ex-world number one Wozniacki, back playing competitive tennis's after a three-year break to raise a family, and Brady, rising star and Australian Open finalist in 2021 but sidelined for two years with knee and foot injuries, would face each other at a major.

But Brady, just four tournaments into her comeback, and Wozniacki, playing in her third, looked as if they had never been away by treating fans to some quality tennis that at times had the crowd on their feet.

However, it was Wozniacki, twice a US Open finalist, who showed more fitness and a little less competitive rust, winning 11 of 12 games after dropping the opening set.

Having traded early breaks, the opener was decided when Wozniacki, serving at 4-5 and trying to extend the set, suddenly found herself in a 0-40 hole and took out her frustration on her racket by repeatedly smashing it onto the court.

Brady added to that irritation with a quick break to snatch the opener.

Going down a break in the second to trail 2-0, Wozniacki appeared in deep trouble but dug in to easily win the second set and race to 5-0 lead in the third.

Brady stopped the tailspin by holding for 5-1 but the result was inevitable, with Wozniacki next facing the winner of the match between American sixth seed Coco Gauff and Belgian Elise Mertens.

