Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Washington ATP - Singles
  4. 'Fresh' Sabalenka returning from shoulder injury at Washington Open

'Fresh' Sabalenka returning from shoulder injury at Washington Open

Aryna Sabalenka speaks with the media during the Washington Open
Aryna Sabalenka speaks with the media during the Washington OpenAFP
Two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (26) returns to competition at this week's WTA Washington Open after taking a month off due to a shoulder injury.

And the world number three is counting on being as ready as her rivals now playing in the Paris Olympics when the US Open begins on August 26th.

"It's still a way to go to the US Open. I feel like they are going to be ready," Sabalenka said. "Probably they'll just take a break. They're not going to play whatever.

"At the end it was very important for me to take a little break. I had really tough struggles starting from March. It was much needed. Mentally, I feel more fresh and more ready to go. I'll be ready."

Sabalenka reached the US Open semi-finals in 2021 and 2022 and last year advanced to the New York final, where she lost to American Coco Gauff.

Washington top seed Sabalenka was not able to compete at the Olympics because her homeland of Belarus was banned from sending athletes to Paris over support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sabalenka wants to get back on the court for competition after lengthy rehabilitation work on her right shoulder.

"I'm here because I got injured and I haven't played for a while," Sabalenka said.

"I felt like I need to build my confidence back and build my level back before going to the US Open. So I need to play some matches and that's why I'm here."

Sabalenka, who last played in Washington in 2017, suffered her shoulder injury last month at Berlin, forcing her to retire from a quarter-final match.

She later withdrew from Wimbledon, where she had made the semi-finals in her two prior appearances.

"That was a very tough decision because I never pull out from the tournament because of the injury," she said. "Even if I was injured, I was still playing. I was still struggling, but being able to play. It was my first experience like that.

"But I decided to take care of my health, to do a proper rehab, get back stronger. So the recovery was very tough one because for two weeks I was doing rehab, like a lot of exercises, a lot of treatments, a lot of recovery stuff."

Sabalenka, 26, was off the court for a week and a half to focus on fitness.

"It felt like the whole day I've been doing exercises," she said. "It feels like it's actually time to switch off, but you're still working out, still doing something. It was very tough.

Sabalenka worked out in hot and humid Florida, making similar conditions in the US capital somewhat easier.

"I feel like physically I'm well-prepared after Florida," she said.

"Hopefully this injury will never bother me again and I'll be able to play the next Grand Slam, which is my favourite one. I really want to do well there."

Mentions
TennisWashington ATP - SinglesSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic's fitness in the spotlight as Wimbledon heads into second day
Maria Sakkari says 25 players in hunt for Wimbledon title after first-round victory
Sabalenka and Azarenka pull out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Murray and Nadal in Olympic doubles action, Gauff taking on Vekic
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Alcaraz hindered by groin injury during Olympic second-round win over Griekspoor
Updated
Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal in Paris as Swiatek cruises
Updated
Djokovic hopes 'unique and very special' rivalry with Nadal continues
Bring the heat on, says Greece's Sakkari as temperatures soar in Paris
Nadal says he will make decision on future 'after Olympics' following loss to Djokovic
Nishioka downs Thompson to claim title in rain-affected Atlanta
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic advance at Olympics, Svitolina stuns Pegula
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici grab golds in the pool as Aussies claim one-two
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal in Paris as Swiatek cruises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings