Alexander Zverev swats aside Maros Giron to reach Wimbledon third round

Zverev in action
Zverev in actionProfimedia
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) stepped up his bid for an elusive Grand Slam title by thumping American Marcos Giron (30) 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Wimbledon third round, where he will face Briton Cameron Norrie (28).

The 2020 US Open runner-up who lost again in a major final at the French Open last month, underlined his credentials for grasscourt success by breezing through the first set on the back of two breaks and tightening his grip early in the next.

After building a 5-1 lead with some outstanding tennis, he clawed his way from 0-40 down to break Giron again and wrapped up the second set when the unseeded American produced a double fault.

Zverev, looking to become only the third German to win the Wimbledon title in the professional era and emulate Boris Becker and Michael Stich, faced a lot more resistance in the third but closed out the match when Giron sent a shot long.

Mentions
Wimbledon 2024TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesGiron MarcosZverev AlexanderNorrie Cameron
