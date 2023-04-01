Andy Murray doesn't know if he will ever be back at Wimbledon following devastating loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray doesn't know if he will ever be back at Wimbledon following devastating loss
Andy Murray doesn't know if he will ever be back at Wimbledon following devastating loss
Andy Murray looked dejected after his second round Wimbledon exit
Andy Murray looked dejected after his second round Wimbledon exit
AFP
Crestfallen Andy Murray (36) admitted he doesn't know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year after a heart-breaking second round loss to world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) on Friday.

Two-time champion Murray went down 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 after a gruelling four-hour 40-minute match-up.

The defeat means Murray has not made the second week of a Grand Slam since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2017.

It will also raise questions over his long-term future in the sport despite valiant attempts to rebuild his career following two hip surgeries.

"I don't know," said Murray when asked if he would be back at the All England Club next year.

"Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that."

He admitted that a second round defeat at Wimbledon to John Isner last year had prompted a similar bout of soul-searching.

"I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, decided to keep on going.

"I don't plan to stop right now. But this one will take a little while to get over.

Andy Murray walks off Centre Court after his defeat
AFP

"Hopefully I will find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, try and keep getting better."

Tsitsipas fired 90 winners past Murray as he goes on to face Laslo Djere of Serbia for a place in the last 16.

"It's never easy against Andy. Everyone loves him here," said the Greek.

"I'm impressed how well he holds up after his hip surgeries. I wish him the best in the future."

Tsitsipas hailed the influence of Murray as well as fellow Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates during his match against Andy Murray
AFP

"I had goosebumps when he won his first Wimbledon title," said Tsitsipas of Murray's first Wimbledon title in 2013 which was followed by another three years later.

"I looked up to him, Roger, Novak and Rafa - these four guys shaped the game and they are the reason I am the player I am today."

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyTsitsipas StefanosWimbledon ATP - SinglesWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Tsitsipas breaks British hearts as he battles back to knock Murray out of Wimbledon
Updated
Murray tantalisingly poised, Broady stuns Ruud as Wimbledon heats up heading into Friday
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama
Show more
Tennis
Christopher Eubanks finds grass is greener on the other side at Wimbledon
British balloon bursts as valiant Andy Murray fizzles on main stage
Iga Swiatek remains on course for fifth Grand Slam after beating Petra Martic
Ruthless Ons Jabeur knocks out China's Bai Zhuoxuan in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz aims to make Wimbledon's Centre Court his own after securing maiden win
Inspired Eubanks upsets Briton number one Norrie to book place in third round
Scream therapy pays dividends for Aryna Sabalenka as she battles through at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev revved up for deep run at Wimbledon after Spanish Formula 1 trip
Sinner shrugs off first set setback against Halys to reach last 16 of Wimbledon
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Alexandre Muller despite error-strewn performance
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte, United on brink of Onana signing
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |