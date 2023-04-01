Teenage prodigy Luca Van Assche excited to make his mark at Wimbledon

Luca Van Assche is getting to grips on the grass
Luca Van Assche (19) has caught the eye in his first-ever senior grass-court season, winning four of six matches, and he's excited to show what he can do on the biggest stage at Wimbledon.

Van Assche is widely considered to be one of tennis' next big things. He won the junior French Open title in 2021 and has since become the youngest man in the top 100 of the ATP rankings in his first year as a senior player.

While clay is his strongest surface, as was shown at Roland Garros this year with him qualifying and reaching the second round, he's adapted to grass well too.

In his last match before Wimbledon, a straight sets-win over Jiri Lehecka (21) attended by Flashscore, the Frenchman said he was feeling good and looking forward to showing the world what he's capable of.

"It will be very fun, I'm very happy to play my first Wimbledon," he said. "It's only the beginning of my career in Grand Slams so I'm just enjoying every moment."

"It's good for me," he added when asked how he felt playing on grass. "It's something new because I never really played on grass before this season, so it's completely new for me.

"At the beginning, it was a little bit difficult but now I'm more and more comfortable with the grass, so it's (Wimbledon) going to be very cool."

Follow Van Assche's opening match at Wimbledon with Flashscore.

