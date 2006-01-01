Tennis Tracker: Nadal & Ruud win first doubles match, Norrie and Muchova advance

Wimbledon may have only just finished, but there's no rest for the wicked - or anyone for that matter - in the world of tennis, with a number of tournaments beginning today.

22:15 CET - Rounding up some more of the day’s results: In the day's final match in Bastad, Sweden, Cameron Norrie (28) advanced to the second round with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Jozef Kovalik (31).

Over in Hamburg, the day's play ended with Pedro Martinez (27) stunning sixth seed Matteo Arnaldi (23) 7-6, 6-1.

While down in sunny Palermo at the WTA event, second seed Karolina Muchova (27) moved into the next round after her opponent Katarzyna Kawa (31) retired while down 7-6, 5-1.

The tennis is largely finished in Europe for the day but you can follow the rest of the matches in Newport, Rhode Island, right here.

20:10 CET - In the last match of the day in Budapest, second seed Viktoriya Tomova was dumped out by world number 134 Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who won 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to progress to the second round.

18:55 CET - The ATP event on the picturesque grass courts of Newport, Rhode Island, has gotten underway with Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) picking up the first win of the tournament over Harold Mayot (22). Kovacevic won 7-6, 6-4.

18:15 CET - Dominic Thiem's (30) farewell season isn't going so well, the Austrian has been dumped out in Gstaad by Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas (28), losing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6. Earlier, Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan (28) progressed.

16:17 CET - Rafael Nadal's (38) preparation for the Olympics, where he'll be playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz (21), has gotten off to a good start with the Spaniard and Casper Ruud (25) winning 6-1, 6-4 against second seeds Guido Andreozzi (32) and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (37).

14:25 CET - The ATP tournament on the clay courts of Gstaad, Switzerland is underway and we have had some results already today with Fabio Fognini (37), Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and local wild card Leandro Riedl (22) all winning their opening-round matches.

13:16 CET - Over in Budapest, Elina Avanesyan (21) ousted Magdalena Frech (26) 7-6(5), 6-4, while Suzan Lamens (25) and Carole Monnet (22) both claimed wins.

12:25 CET - If you're a regular follower of our trackers, you'll know all too well by now that tennis stops for nothing, and boy does today show that.

A day after Wimbledon finished, tournaments are getting underway in Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy and the United States, with Casper Ruud (25) and Karolina Muchova (27) in action and Rafael Nadal (38) playing doubles with the former.

09:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!