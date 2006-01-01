Unshakeable belief helped weather Tiafoe storm, says Alcaraz after five-set thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Unshakeable belief helped weather Tiafoe storm, says Alcaraz after five-set thriller

Unshakeable belief helped weather Tiafoe storm, says Alcaraz after five-set thriller

Alcaraz celebrates victory
Alcaraz celebrates victoryReuters
For all the firepower and flair Spain's three-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz (21)brings to the tennis court, it is his mental strength that sets the 21-year-old apart from the crowd.

The third seed and defending Wimbledon champion looked in real trouble against a withering full-frontal assault by American Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

Trailing by two sets to one in their third-round match and with Tiafoe firing thunderbolts from all corners, Alcaraz was hanging on grimly to his Wimbledon crown.

Then he found some inspiration, upped the intensity and completed a 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory to take his record in Grand Slam five-setters to 12-1.

"I realise that good players in the fifth set, push 100% physically and mentally," he told reporters.

"Sometimes for the other player, is difficult to keep at this kind of intensity, this kind of level during the fifth set.

"In my head I'm thinking that I'm good at it, and they have to believe that I'm going to win, I'm going to play my best tennis."

That certainly felt the case on Friday as Tiafoe ran out of belief in the deciding set.

Alcaraz, who finished in time to watch Spain reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals with victory over Germany, sealed victory with a drop shot and raised his arms in the air in a celebration similar to that of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

"I have huge respect for (Bellingham). We're in London. He is {from} England. So that's why," Alcaraz said.

For Tiafoe it was a matter of so near yet so far and another painful defeat against Alcaraz after his five-set loss in the 2022 U.S. Open semi-final.

A humdinger of a match was played in great spirit with Alcaraz twice going around the net to check on Tiafoe after the American slipped over on the grass. They also shared a warm embrace at the net when it was all over.

"Just ultimate respect. Him just saying, 'It's good to see you play like that'. Me just saying, 'I can't stand you!'," Tiafoe told reporters. "I told him to go for another great run."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosTiafoe FrancesWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against inspired Frances Tiafoe
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Raducanu, Alcaraz and Gauff into fourth round
Carlos Alcaraz shakes off cobwebs to ease past Aleksandar Vukic into third round
Show more
Tennis
Gauff ends British qualifier Kartal's run to reach last 16 at Wimbledon
Updated
Jannik Sinner flattens Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Wimbledon fourth round
On fire Raducanu dumps out Sakkari in straight sets to reach Wimbledon last 16
Wimbledon joy for injury-plagued Badosa after shock win against Kasatkina
Italian Jasmine Paolini breaks new ground with run to Wimbledon fourth round
Updated
Alexander Zverev swats aside Maros Giron to reach Wimbledon third round
Tearful Andy Murray suffers losing start to Wimbledon farewell
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Wieffer, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings