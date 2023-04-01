2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur turns on the style to beat Magdalenda Frech in Wimbledon opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur turns on the style to beat Magdalenda Frech in Wimbledon opener
2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur turns on the style to beat Magdalenda Frech in Wimbledon opener
Jabeur was a game away from the title last year
Jabeur was a game away from the title last year
Reuters
Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (28) made a solid start to her bid to capture a maiden Grand Slam title as the world number six eased past unseeded Pole Magdalena Frech (25) 6-3 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

Tunisia's Jabeur has struggled to build momentum during an injury-hit season and her preparation for the grass-court major was far from ideal with early losses in Berlin and Eastbourne, but the sixth seed showed her calibre against Frech.

After narrowly missing the opportunity to break the 70th-ranked Frech early on with two wayward drop shots, Jabeur got her nose in front in the fifth game thanks to clean hitting and raced through the opening set.

"I always feel so great to come back here. Last year I had an amazing run and hopefully this year it will be a little bit better," said Jabeur, who lost to Elena Rybakina in last year's final.

"I walked into the locker room and there was Elena's photo with the trophy so that didn't help at all," she joked.

"But it's amazing to come back here, just the atmosphere, the grass is so beautiful and I love connecting with nature."

After narrowly missing the opportunity to break the 70th-ranked Frech early with two wayward drop shots, Jabeur got her nose in front in the fifth game thanks to clean hitting and she raced through the opening set.

The 28-year-old moved with ease and displayed a stunning range of shots that included drops, lobs and scoops to overwhelm Frech and go 3-1 up in the next set.

Frech grabbed a break against the run of play before drawing level but Jabeur, who needed three sets to overcome the 25-year-old at Indian Wells this year, ensured there would be no late drama under the Court One roof.

Jabeur restored her advantage as Frech sent a shot long and closed out the contest on serve to set up a meeting with either unseeded Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure or Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan.

"I'm just trying to enjoy my time, enjoy playing tennis, doing some cool drop shots and see what's going to happen," said Jabeur, who hit 33 winners but also made 29 unforced errors with her high-risk style.

"It reflects my character. I like to joke around a bit," she said. "I hate routine... I like to entertain the crowd with cool shots, so maybe I'll keep doing that."

Mentions
TennisFrech MagdalenaJabeur OnsWimbledon 2023Wimbledon WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Ons Jabeur looks to make 'greater memories' at Wimbledon after 2022 final run
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Ons Jabeur targets more history at Wimbledon after landmark run in 2022
Show more
Tennis
Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom with vintage performance to progress to second round
Updated
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend
Updated
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past Jeremy Chardy into the second round of Wimbledon
Updated
Reigning champion Elena Rybakina recovers from early nerves to race past Shelby Rogers
Tennis guru Rick Macci offers to turn Coco Gauff's forehand into a potent weapon
Fallen Venus breaks Navratilova record but leaves Wimbledon on a flat note
Karolina Pliskova: One of the greatest players never to have won a Grand Slam
Wimbledon chiefs play down fears over damp grass on Centre Court
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend