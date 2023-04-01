Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon

Reuters

Russian players will be allowed to take part in Wimbledon this year but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31) is not expecting the grass-court Grand Slam to roll out the red carpet for them.

Pavlyuchenkova, whose ranking of 333rd does not guarantee her an entry into the main draw in London, has just reached the quarter-finals at the French Open -- a performance that would normally open the door for a wildcard entry at Wimbledon next month.

Asked if she would apply, Pavlyuchenkova laughed.

"Are you serious?" she told a press conference. "Do you think after the situation last year they would give me a wildcard this year?"

Wimbledon announced in March that it had lifted its ban which prevented athletes from Russian and Belarus playing last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"No grass season for me this year," said Pavlyuchenkova, who will face Karolina Muchova (26) for a place in the last four in Paris, three years after reaching the final.

