Barbora Krejcikova rides Elena Rybakina punches to reach Wimbledon final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Barbora Krejcikova rides Elena Rybakina punches to reach Wimbledon final

Barbora Krejcikova rides Elena Rybakina punches to reach Wimbledon final

Updated
Krejcikova celebrates her win
Krejcikova celebrates her winReuters
Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini (28) in the Wimbledon final after battling back for a shock 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over former champion Elena Rybakina (25) on Thursday.

Just hours after Paolini beat tearful Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club, it was Krejcikova's turn to dig deep for victory against fourth-seeded Rybakina in two hours and seven minutes on Centre Court.

Krejcikova faces seventh seed Paolini on Saturday in what will be the second Grand Slam final of her career after her French Open triumph in 2021.

"I'm so proud about my game and my fighting spirit today," said Krejcikova.

The Czech started 2024 with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, but a first-round exit at the French Open was a major setback.

She struggled with a back injury and illness, winning just three singles matches in the five months before finally finding her form in remarkable style at Wimbledon.

Krejcikova shocked 11th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals, before turning her sights on Rybakina.

The two-time Wimbledon doubles champion is now one win away from an unexpected triumph in the singles.

"Unbelievable. It is very tough to explain, but a lot of joy and a lot of emotions," Krejcikova said.

"When I broke her in the second set, I started to be in the zone and I didn't want to leave the zone."

Rybakina had been in formidable form, dropping just one set as she extended her impressive All England Club record to 19 wins from 21 matches.

Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, made a fast start with two quick breaks for an early 4-0 lead in a one-sided first set against Krejcikova.

In her first Wimbledon semi-final, Krejcikova turned the tide in the second set, landing a priceless break in the sixth game.

She levelled the match on her sixth set point, making it the first time in 20 years that both Wimbledon women's semi-finals had gone to the final set.

The Czech held all the momentum and she eventually wore down Rybakina, who had committed over 35 unforced errors by the time she surrendered her serve in the decisive, seventh game of the final set.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesRybakina ElenaKrejcikova BarboraPaolini JasmineVekic DonnaWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Rybakina the favourite ahead of highly-anticipated women's Wimbledon semi-finals
Svitolina says Wimbledon favourite Rybakina among 'top five' servers she has faced
Barbora Krejcikova downs Jelena Ostapenko to reach Wimbledon last four
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Paolini draws level against Krejcikova to set up final set decider
Unlikely final but Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova could serve up a Wimbledon treat
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz learning to keep nerves in check after reaching Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Carlos Alcaraz fights back to down Daniil Medvedev and reach Wimbledon final
Updated
Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after 'crazy' run to final
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic one win from repeat Wimbledon final
Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti flying the flag for Italy in historic Wimbledon runs
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings