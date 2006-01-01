China's Wang Xinyu stuns Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon second round

China's Wang Xinyu stuns Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon second round

Wang Xinyu picked up huge win against Pegula
Jessica Pegula (30) became the highest-ranked player to be dumped out of Wimbledon so far on Thursday, losing 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1 to China's Wang Xinyu (22) in the second round.

The American, ranked fifth in the world, battled back after losing the first set, saving a match point in the second-set tie-break, before levelling the match.

But China's 42nd-ranked Wang raced into a 5-0 lead in the decider before wrapping up the contest to record her first win against a top-10 player.

Wang said: "Couple of days ago I was asking my coach, 'When will this happen?'

"Jessica was really tough to play on grass. Her ball was super low and I'm just really happy I won in the end."

Wang will face Britain's Harriet Dart, who defeated Nottingham champion Katie Boulter, for a spot in the last 16.

Defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova earlier this week became the first defending women's champion to lose in the first round for 30 years

