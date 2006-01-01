China's Wang Xinyu stuns Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon second round

Jessica Pegula (30) became the highest-ranked player to be dumped out of Wimbledon so far on Thursday, losing 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1 to China's Wang Xinyu (22) in the second round.

The American, ranked fifth in the world, battled back after losing the first set, saving a match point in the second-set tie-break, before levelling the match.

But China's 42nd-ranked Wang raced into a 5-0 lead in the decider before wrapping up the contest to record her first win against a top-10 player.

Wang said: "Couple of days ago I was asking my coach, 'When will this happen?'

"Jessica was really tough to play on grass. Her ball was super low and I'm just really happy I won in the end."

Wang will face Britain's Harriet Dart, who defeated Nottingham champion Katie Boulter, for a spot in the last 16.

Defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova earlier this week became the first defending women's champion to lose in the first round for 30 years