Coco Gauff crushes qualifier Anca Todoni to reach Wimbledon third round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff crushes qualifier Anca Todoni to reach Wimbledon third round

Coco Gauff crushes qualifier Anca Todoni to reach Wimbledon third round

Updated
Gauff celebrates
Gauff celebratesReuters
Coco Gauff (20) did not look at her imperious best under the roof on Wimbledon's Court One on Wednesday but she was always in control of an error-strewn second-round 6-2, 6-1 victory over Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni (19).

The US Open champion slipped and fell twice on the slick court and muttered to herself during the one-hour six-minute match against an opponent ranked 140 places below her.

"I do think I could have played cleaner at some points but overall I'm happy to have got through to the third round," Gauff said in an interview on court.

Second seed Gauff, a crowd favourite at Wimbledon after announcing her arrival on the big stage with a fourth-round run as a 15-year-old five years ago, produced 16 unforced errors in the short match and managed to land only 43% of her first serves.

But her nervous opponent, who is six months Gauff's junior, hit 23 unforced errors and could not find her range against the fleet-footed American, who wrapped up the match with a drop shot that Todoni could only send wide.

Gauff, who suffered a humiliating first-round exit last year at the hands of compatriot Sofia Kenin, said she had learned from that disappointment and from her triumph at the U.S. Open to manage expectations and emotions.

"Overall, I just learned about life a lot. What I do, I'm very passionate about but it's not ever that serious," she said.

"It's a game, it's sport. Sometimes the world can make you feel like there is so much pressure and expectation."

The draw has opened up for Gauff after the first-day withdrawals of Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

She will next play British qualifier Sonay Kartel or France's Clara Burel.

Mentions
Wimbledon 2024TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesGauff CocoTodoni Anca Alexia
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Andy Murray faces 'closure'
Novak Djokovic battles to save legacy of Wimbledon's golden generation
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev survives Alexandre Muller scare to reach Wimbledon third round
Inspired Fabio Fognini knocks out eighth seed Casper Ruud at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz shakes off cobwebs to ease past Aleksandar Vukic into third round
Updated
Andy Murray to team up with Emma Raducanu in Wimbledon mixed doubles
Ons Jabeur admits making third straight Wimbledon final would be a dream
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu eases into third round, Osaka and Ruud sent packing
Draper seizes Centre Court spotlight after Murray's Wimbledon misery
Jabeur blasts her way into Wimbledon second round in less than an hour
Sinner and Berrettini set for fascinating all-Italian Wimbledon showdown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Saudi clubs chasing Ederson
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
EURO 2024 Team of the Last 16: Spanish midfield dominates once again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings