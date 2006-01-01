Jasmine Paolini falls short in Wimbledon final but can dare to dream big

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Jasmine Paolini falls short in Wimbledon final but can dare to dream big

Jasmine Paolini falls short in Wimbledon final but can dare to dream big

Jasmine Paolini lost both the singles finals at the French Open and Wimbledon this year
Jasmine Paolini lost both the singles finals at the French Open and Wimbledon this yearReuter
If the power of a 1000-watt smile played a role in deciding Grand Slam titles then Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) will surely manage to bag one before she hangs up her rackets.

The diminutive Tuscan charmed Wimbledon's Centre Court crowd during Saturday's women's final, just as she did throughout a memorable fortnight on the lawns.

Unfortunately for Paolini, and her hopes of becoming Italy's first Wimbledon singles champion, she fell just short despite a sparkling fightback, eventually succumbing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to fellow 28-year-old Barbora Krejcikova.

Depending on whether she is a glass-half-full or half-empty kind of person - and she is surely the former - the last couple of months can only be looked on positively despite falling at the final hurdle in successive Grand Slams.

By beating Croatia's Donna Vekic on Thursday, she became the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final and joined an elite band of women in the professional era to contest the title match at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season.

Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong landed both titles. Venus Williams lost both finals in 2002, while Justine Henin and Hana Mandlikova are among those who won the French but lost at Wimbledon.

Considering Paolini had managed a mere three Roland Garros match wins in her slow-burning career before this year's French Open and none at Wimbledon before her unexpected run this fortnight - her achievement is truly remarkable.

And while she remains without a Grand Slam title, she has gained thousands of new fans, drawn to the sheer joy, passion and fun she takes with her on court.

While that will be some consolation to Paolini as she digests Saturday's near miss, she clearly does not want to be remembered as the bridesmaid to first world number one Iga Swiatek and now Krejcikova.

"Sometimes I'm a little bit scared to dream too much. I have to say that," Paolini told reporters.

"I'm going back, trying to practice, to stay in the present. This is the goal for me, my team, to try to keep this level as much as possible.

"If I keep this level, I think I can have the chance to do great things. But if not, it's not coming anything good. Today I was dreaming to hold the trophy, but it didn't work out.

"I'm sure I'm going to do it, but today it's tough to speak because I was close but not close enough."

Paolini, who was seventh seed at Wimbledon, will rise to number five in the WTA rankings on Monday.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesPaolini JasmineWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Inspired Krejcikova edges Paolini in thriller to clinch maiden Wimbledon singles title
Updated
Unlikely final but Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova could serve up a Wimbledon treat
Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after 'crazy' run to final
Show more
Tennis
Five things to know about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz races into two-set lead against Djokovic in Wimbledon final
Wimbledon triumph eclipses Krejcikova's childhood dream to win French Open
Siniakova and Townsend claim women's doubles title at Wimbledon in 10th match together
Unseeded Patten and Heliovaara clinch Wimbledon men's doubles crown in epic
Updated
Novak Djokovic ready to live up to his own lofty expectations against Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova wins Wimbledon singles title, men's & women's doubles conclude
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa close to Onana deal, Inter snap up Taremi on free
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova wins Wimbledon singles title, men's & women's doubles conclude
Inspired Krejcikova edges Paolini in thriller to clinch maiden Wimbledon singles title
Messi hopes Di Maria retires with a goal for Argentina in Copa América final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings