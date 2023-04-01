Swiatek continues hunt for maiden grass court title in Svitolina clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek continues hunt for maiden grass court title in Svitolina clash
Swiatek continues hunt for maiden grass court title in Svitolina clash
Swiatek reached the last eight for the first time
Swiatek reached the last eight for the first time
Reuters
Iga Swiatek's (22) new-found love of grass will face a stern test when she meets Elina Svitolina (28) in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday as the world number one continues her bid to conquer the final frontier and win her first title on the surface.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has gone from strength to strength at Wimbledon this year, reaching the last eight for the first time despite her preparations for the tournament being less than ideal.

The Pole, who won her third French Open title last month, suffered from fever and possible food poisoning before the start of Wimbledon and had to withdraw from the semi-finals of the Bad Homburg Open.

But she recovered in time for the grasscourt Grand Slam, winning her first three matches in straight sets before saving two match points to claw out a 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3 victory against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

"It gives me belief. I don't know, more experience, for sure, because Belinda is a really, really great player," top seed Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon, told reporters on Sunday.

"It wasn't an easy match for sure today. I'm just happy that I won it because it feels I'm going in the right direction."

In Svitolina, Swiatek faces a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, who also secured a hard-fought victory on Sunday, beating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 2-6 6-4 7-6(9).

"I think she's that kind of player who is patient," Swiatek said of Ukrainian wild card Svitolina.

"She has enough experience to have all the skills to play defence, play offence. She won so many big tournaments, like WTA Finals... She's a really solid player. So I have to be ready for everything."

The other women's match on Tuesday features fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula facing Czech Marketa Vondrousova, with both players contesting their first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Mentions
Swiatek IgaSvitolina ElinaTennisPegula JessicaVondrousova MarketaWimbledon WTA - SinglesWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
At 43, evergreen Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Wimbledon says no plans to issue statement after Azarenka booing
Show more
Tennis
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Chris Eubanks soaks in 'whirlwind' run through Wimbledon after defeating Tsitsipas
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic eyes final four while Swiatek seeks missing Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz powers past Matteo Berrettini in four sets to set up Rune showdown
Updated
Holger Rune's stature keeps growing as he downs Dimitrov to reach Wimbledon quarters
Updated
Novak Djokovic wants midday starts at Wimbledon to avoid late show
Aryna Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Victoria Azarenka booing
Ons Jabeur crushes Petra Kvitova to set up rematch of 2022 final with Elena Rybakina
Updated
Teenager Andreeva's Wimbledon run not soured by 'controversial' point penalty
Wimbledon debutant Eubanks in dreamland after ending Tsitsipas' challenge in fourth round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Solomon arrives at Spurs
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
Wimbledon debutant Eubanks in dreamland after ending Tsitsipas' challenge in fourth round
Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |