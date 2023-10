Tiger Woods back to hitting golf shots again after ankle surgery

Severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash have limited the ability of Woods to play any sort of a full-time PGA Tour schedule

Tiger Woods (47) is hitting golf shots again after undergoing ankle surgery and that has fans hopeful the 15-time major winner might return to competition soon.

A short video clip of Woods hitting a wedge at The Hay, a par-3 course at Pebble Beach that he helped redesign, was posted on a Woods social media account late Saturday.

Woods got into the act while his TGR Junior Invitational was being played at the California resort, with the video being the first of Woods hitting any golf shot since he had a right ankle fusion after withdrawing from the Masters.

Woods, who turns 48 in December, also shared 45th at Riviera last February in his only other start this year.

While Woods has not revealed any plans for another comeback, his Hero World Challenge invitational is set for December in the Bahamas and he has made past returns there.

Also in December is the PNC Championship, a parent-child event where Woods has played in the past alongside son Charlie.

Woods, who has been seen serving as a caddy for Charlie, could use a cart in the event.

Others hope to see Woods in charge of the next US Ryder Cup squad.

Last Thursday, two-time US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love said Woods was "the next logical choice" for the job.

"We've got to call Tiger Woods and ask him," Love said. "I hate to put pressure on him, but it's kind of his call."

With some seen as likely captains in the past having left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, Woods could be a perfect choice to lead the US charge in 2025 at Bethpage Black after the Americans lost the Ryder Cup to Europe in Spain a week ago.

Woods was a playing captain on the 2019 US lineup that won the Presidents Cup in Australia.

Woods is among the players set to compete in the TGL, a simulator golf league he and Rory McIlroy formed that will start in January.