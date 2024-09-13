Advertisement
  3. Tiger Woods undergoes successful lower back surgery in Florida

Tiger Woods following his Masters round this year
Tiger Woods (48) said he underwent successful surgery on his lower back on Friday that he hopes will reduce the back pain and spasms that hindered him this season.

Woods underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the doctor who performed the surgery deemed it a success, according to a statement posted to Woods' official X account.

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season," the 15-time major champion said. 

"I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf."

Woods kept a limited schedule this year, teeing it up only at the Genesis Invitational and at the four majors. His last start was at the British Open in July, where he missed the cut.

The American, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour and who suffered a near career-ending car crash in Southern California in 2021, has said he plans to continue playing golf for as long as he believes he is able to win.

Mentions
GolfTiger Woods
