Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Svitolina in action during her first round match against Trevisan
Svitolina in action during her first round match against Trevisan
Reuters
Discussions about the war in Ukraine on the tennis circuit avoid the important issues and are just empty words that do not support people who are suffering, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (28) said on Monday.

The former world number three stopped playing shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

She returned to action in April this year following the birth of her first child but said she was disappointed by what she has been hearing on the tour regarding Ukraine.

"What I found is a lot, I don't know in a nicer way to say, but a lot of rubbish is happening around the situation where we have to focus on what the main point of what is going on," Svitolina said after her 6-2, 6-2 win over Martina Trevisan in the French Open first round.

"A lot of Ukrainian people need help and support and we are focusing on so many things, like empty words, empty things that are not helping the situation."

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk was booed on Sunday at the end of her first round loss after refusing to shake hands with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Belarus has served as a staging ground for Russian troops in the war.

Kostyuk then urged Sabalenka to take a personal stand against the war, saying she had a duty to speak up because of her status as a top player.

Russian and Belarusian players have continued to compete on the tour, albeit as neutral athletes and without a flag, since the invasion in February 2022.

"I want to invite everyone to focus on helping Ukrainians, to help kids, to help women who lost their husbands," said Svitolina, who last week won her first tournament since her comeback.

"We are missing the main point that people at this time need help as never before. The kids are losing their parents, they are losing parts of their bodies."

"We are missing the main point and talking, talking, talking about nothing," she said. "Well, here, empty, completely empty words. Not helping."

Mentions
TennisSvitolina ElinaKostyuk MartaSabalenka ArynaTrevisan MartinaFrench Open
Related Articles
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk can't 'respect' Aryna Sabalenka's 'no war support' vow
Sabalenka roars into French Open second round after feisty contest, Kostyuk jeered by crowd
Sabalenka ignores Ukrainian 'hate' with eyes on number one at Roland Garros
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment