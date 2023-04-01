Leitao makes history with Portugal's first ever world title gold in track cycling

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Track cycling
  3. World Championships Races
  4. Leitao makes history with Portugal's first ever world title gold in track cycling
Leitao makes history with Portugal's first ever world title gold in track cycling
Leitao celebrates as he crosses the line in first place
Leitao celebrates as he crosses the line in first place
Reuters
Luri Leitao (25) made history when he claimed Portugal's first ever world title in track cycling by winning the men's omnium event in Glasgow on Sunday.

Leitao was dominant throughout the multi-discipline competition, winning the scratch race and tempo race before getting a runners-up placing in the elimination race.

With a comfortable cushion to take into the final points race, Leitao stayed out of trouble and held off the challenge of France's two-time omnium world champion Benjamin Thomas.

"For us it's a really important step," Leitao, who won with 187 points to the 185 of Thomas, told Reuters after emotional scenes with his team at trackside.

"We have a little bit more than a decade of track cycling and being the world champion of, in my opinion, the biggest race in the UCI World Championships is unbelievable. It's really a big step up for us."

Asked how he had responded to the pressure of leading the competition, he said: "I didn't feel too good after the elimination race so I tried to take it a little bit easy in the points race. I had a big gap so I could manage a little bit the points and after that it was full gas 12 kilometres."

Portugal has a pedigree in road cycling but, with only one velodrome in the country, track cycling is the poor relation.

But Leitao, who also rides on the road with UCI ProTeam Caja Rural–Seguros RGA, hopes that will change after a superbly controlled display earned him gold when the target had been merely to get in the top 10.

"When I started in the track, we had a small team. Now we have a lot of young riders so I think we have given a little bit of motivation for them.

"And it's really good to be to be a world champion in giving the hope to the new generation."

Mentions
World Championships RacesLeitao IuriThomas BenjaminTeam FranceCaja Rural-Seguros RGATrack cycling
Related Articles
Italian Filippo Ganna snatches pursuit gold from clutches of Daniel Bigham
Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel wins world road title after superb ride
Updated
Men's world championships resumes after protestors halted road race for an hour
Updated
Show more
Track cycling
Ganna beats performance engineer Bigham to win thrilling pursuit gold in Denmark
Katie Archibald leads Britain to team pursuit gold as Danes gain revenge over Italy
German sprinters win fourth successive women's team gold and set world record
Russian and Belarusian cyclists allowed to return as neutrals
Former cyclist Meares to lead Australia team at Paris Games
Britain's Evans wins first cycling world title in women's points race
Kouame gives France second title at track world championships
Ganna storms to fifth men's pursuit title in world record time
Great Britain and Italy win team pursuits at world championships
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Sweden prevail on penalties to knock the United States out of the World Cup
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |