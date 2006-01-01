Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Olympic Games
  3. Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests

Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests

The triathlon races have been conceived as a central showpiece of the Paris Olympics
The triathlon races have been conceived as a central showpiece of the Paris OlympicsReuters
Organisers cleared the Olympic women's and men's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest Seine river water tests showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.

The men's triathlon had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday after the river failed water quality tests.

News that the races would go ahead on Wednesday came as a relief for teams and athletes, as well as for Paris authorities who have promised residents a swimmable Seine as a long-term legacy of the Games, with the triathlon a very public test.

"It is with great joy that we received this news," Benjamin Maze, technical director for France's triathlon federation, told Reuters. "Now that we know we will race, we can mentally switch fully into competition mode."

Wednesday's races were given the green light despite rain overnight.

Organisers make the call based on analysis of river samples taken the previous day at 5 a.m. and after discussions with experts on weather, according to Paris 2024.

Showers started up again around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, making racing conditions more difficult for the bike stage which features some sharp turns and a quarter of the course on cobbled roads.

The triathlon, conceived as a central showpiece of the Paris Olympics, starts and finishes at the Alexandre III bridge and takes athletes along a section of the Champs-Elysees and past monuments including the Musee d'Orsay.

Fifty-five women representing 34 countries will kick off the contest at 8 a.m., with France's Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain's Beth Potter, two of the top contenders for gold, set to dive into the river side by side from a floating pontoon next to the bridge.

The men's event will take place at 10:45 a.m., immediately after the women's race.

"The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20 a.m., have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place," Paris 2024 and World Triathlon said in a statement.

'Puppet show'

Paris has spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) of public money on wastewater infrastructure to contain sewage and minimise spillage into the river, and Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip earlier this month in a bid to convince doubters that the water will not make them ill.

The decision to postpone the men's race at the last minute on Tuesday had triggered anger among some athletes.

"If the priority was the health of the athletes this event would have been moved to another location a long time ago," Belgium's Marten Van Riel wrote on World Triathlon's Instagram page.

"We are just puppets in a puppet show."

The gamble that the river would be clean enough for the triathlon was never guaranteed to pay off as water quality varies widely day-to-day, with rainfall causing concentrations of infection-causing bacteria like E. coli to rise.

Mentions
Olympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Olympic Highlights Day Five: South Sudan take on the Dream Team as Ledecky hunts glory
Paris Olympics roundup: Biles inspires USA gold as Murray delays retirement
Murray's career stays alive with another dramatic Olympic doubles win
Updated
Show more
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Marseille keen on Nketiah
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings