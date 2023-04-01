Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, 'late' matches for Alcaraz mauling

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, 'late' matches for Alcaraz mauling
Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, 'late' matches for Alcaraz mauling
Tsitsipas did not play a single late-night session match during the tournament before his match against Alcaraz
Tsitsipas did not play a single late-night session match during the tournament before his match against Alcaraz
Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) put his three-set mauling by top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) in their French Open quarter-final down to sleeping pills, pre-match naps, and late matches rather than the Spaniard's sensational quality.

Alcaraz pulverised the fifth seed to take a 6-2, 6-1, 5-1 lead with a jaw-dropping display before a brief comeback by Tsitsipas forced a third-set tiebreak which the Spaniard won as well.

While Alcaraz described the win as one of the best of his career, for his opponent the defeat was self-induced.

"One thing that I'm going to try to avoid in the future is have melatonin pills and naps before matches because it clearly doesn't seem to be working," a visibly disappointed Tsitsipas said.

"I don't think he played any crazy tennis. I allowed it to happen. I don't think he played his best match. He played great. I mean, I don't think he played exceptional, but he played great.

"He played tennis with few errors and that was enough to beat me."

Alcaraz needed just 100 minutes to go two sets and 5-1 up in the third on Court Philippe Chatrier, having outclassed his opponent in every single aspect of the game.

Tsitsipas, however, said a 20-minute nap before the match as well as the use of melatonin tablets to regulate his sleep during the tournament and late matches in Paris had been decisive.

"I had some late-night sessions. Not super late, but late enough for me to kind of have my sleep schedule ruined, in a way," he said.

Tsitsipas did not play a single late-night session match during the tournament before his match against Alcaraz.

"I wondered myself why I did not feel the adrenalin and stress," he said. "I wondered in my first service game. I was more calm than usual. I tried to nap before the game. About 20 minutes which I usually do not do, actually never done."

"My start was highly likely down to this."

The Greek burst onto the scene as a hugely talented teenager a few years ago but has yet to land a Grand Slam title.

Mentions
Tsitsipas StefanosAlcaraz CarlosTennisFrench Open
Related Articles
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up semi-final showdown with Djokovic
Updated
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Show more
Tennis
One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
Tennis Tracker: Ruud, Swiatek take to court as top seeds look for spots in French Open final four
Scandinavians Rune and Ruud renew Roland Garros rivalry for spot in semi-finals
Major 23 still on the cards as Djokovic springs into French Open last four
Updated
Belarusian Sabalenka fanning the flames, says Ukraine's Svitolina after handshake incident
Updated
Karolina Muchova pummels Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to book French Open semi spot
Updated
Belarusian Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Svitolina to reach French Open semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka marches on, Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas to set up semi with Djokovic
Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune
Most Read
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola