Two France rugby internationals detained over alleged sexual assault

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Two France rugby internationals detained over alleged sexual assault

Two France rugby internationals detained over alleged sexual assault

Two France players have been detained
Two France players have been detainedProfimedia
Two members of France's international rugby team touring South America were arrested in Argentina on Monday following an allegation of sexual assault, a justice official in Mendoza province told AFP.

The two unidentified players, who featured in France's 28-13 Test victory over Argentina on Saturday, will be taken from Buenos Aires to Mendoza, where the crime is alleged to have taken place, Martin Ahumanda, a spokesman for the Mendoza's prosecutor's office, told AFP.

According to local media reports, the alleged attack took place at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza, where France's players and staff were staying for last weekend's Test match.

Local prosecutors requested the immediate arrest of the two players following the allegation.

France are due to travel to Montevideo on Tuesday where they face a game against Uruguay on Wednesday. The team is then due to return to Buenos Aires for a second Test against Argentina on Saturday.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The arrests come a day after a racism scandal that saw France fullback Melvyn Jaminet ousted from the squad in Argentina.

Jaminet was removed from the team after video of him making racist comments emerged on social media.

"I promise, the first Arab I see on the road, I'll headbutt him," Jaminet is filmed as saying in the Instagram video.

Toulon's Jaminet played seven minutes and kicked a penalty in France's first Test win over the Pumas on Saturday.

Jaminet subsequently apologised for his remarks after being booted out of the squad.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed of my comments," Jaminet said on Instagram.

"Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.

"I understand the FFR's punishment and remain at their disposition to be able to shine a light on this incident."

Mentions
Rugby UnionFrance
Related Articles
France suspend full-back Melvyn Jaminet over social media post
Inexperienced France beat Argentina in Contepomi's first game in charge
Mbappe reaches out to rugby captain Dupont over face mask problem
Show more
Rugby Union
Shot clock to be introduced for second All Blacks Test against England after McKenzie mishap
England prop Marler ruled out of second All Blacks Test with injury
Andy Farrell blames slow start for Ireland defeat in South Africa
Under-pressure Gatland says Wales must learn to 'arm-wrestle'
Injuries strike All Blacks and England after competitive first Test
Rusty South Africa hold off Ireland to edge first international test
Wallabies down Wales to make winning start to Schmidt era
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Man Utd linked with Ivan Toney
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings