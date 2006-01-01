Two France rugby internationals detained over alleged sexual assault

Two France players have been detained

Two members of France's international rugby team touring South America were arrested in Argentina on Monday following an allegation of sexual assault, a justice official in Mendoza province told AFP.

The two unidentified players, who featured in France's 28-13 Test victory over Argentina on Saturday, will be taken from Buenos Aires to Mendoza, where the crime is alleged to have taken place, Martin Ahumanda, a spokesman for the Mendoza's prosecutor's office, told AFP.

According to local media reports, the alleged attack took place at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza, where France's players and staff were staying for last weekend's Test match.

Local prosecutors requested the immediate arrest of the two players following the allegation.

France are due to travel to Montevideo on Tuesday where they face a game against Uruguay on Wednesday. The team is then due to return to Buenos Aires for a second Test against Argentina on Saturday.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The arrests come a day after a racism scandal that saw France fullback Melvyn Jaminet ousted from the squad in Argentina.

Jaminet was removed from the team after video of him making racist comments emerged on social media.

"I promise, the first Arab I see on the road, I'll headbutt him," Jaminet is filmed as saying in the Instagram video.

Toulon's Jaminet played seven minutes and kicked a penalty in France's first Test win over the Pumas on Saturday.

Jaminet subsequently apologised for his remarks after being booted out of the squad.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed of my comments," Jaminet said on Instagram.

"Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.

"I understand the FFR's punishment and remain at their disposition to be able to shine a light on this incident."