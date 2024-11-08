Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  3. UAE's Al Ain appoint Leonardo Jardim as manager after dismissing Hernan Crespo

UAE's Al Ain appoint Leonardo Jardim as manager after dismissing Hernan Crespo

Reuters
Jardim led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title
Jardim led Monaco to the Ligue 1 titleREUTERS / Suhaib Salem
Defending Asian football champions Al Ain have appointed former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim (50) to replace Argentine coach Hernan Crespo (49), the UAE Pro League side said on Friday.

Jardim, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in July next year, led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and a remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 but was relieved of his duties in 2018.

The Portuguese coach was appointed manager of Shabab Al-Ahli in 2022, helping them win their eighth UAE Pro League title last year, then managed Al-Rayyan in Qatar for a season.

Crespo was sacked on Wednesday after a run of poor results.

The decision came a day after the team's 5-1 defeat to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in the Asian Champions League Elite and a 3-0 defeat to Al-Ahly of Egypt in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at the end of last month.

Al Ain have just one point from four games in the Asian Champions League Elite and are eighth in the UAE Pro League standings.

Mentions
FootballAl Ain
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
