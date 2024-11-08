UAE's Al Ain appoint Leonardo Jardim as manager after dismissing Hernan Crespo

Defending Asian football champions Al Ain have appointed former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim (50) to replace Argentine coach Hernan Crespo (49), the UAE Pro League side said on Friday.

Jardim, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in July next year, led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and a remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 but was relieved of his duties in 2018.

The Portuguese coach was appointed manager of Shabab Al-Ahli in 2022, helping them win their eighth UAE Pro League title last year, then managed Al-Rayyan in Qatar for a season.

Crespo was sacked on Wednesday after a run of poor results.

The decision came a day after the team's 5-1 defeat to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in the Asian Champions League Elite and a 3-0 defeat to Al-Ahly of Egypt in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at the end of last month.

Al Ain have just one point from four games in the Asian Champions League Elite and are eighth in the UAE Pro League standings.