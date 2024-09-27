Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. UCI confirms Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer died following crash at World Championships

UCI confirms Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer died following crash at World Championships

Updated
Muriel Furrer
Muriel FurrerUCI Media
Swiss rider Muriel Furrer has died from injuries sustained in a crash during the junior women's road race at the world championships in Zurich, governing body the UCI said on Friday.

The 18-year-old fell heavily on Thursday and was airlifted to hospital by a helicopter with serious head injuries and was said to be in a critical condition.

"It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer," a statement read.

"With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her. We offer sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer's family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling."

The UCI said on Thursday there were no "established facts" as to how the accident occurred while in a later statement, before Furrer's death was announced, it said the world championships would continue as planned.

"The 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, will continue according to the race programme," a statement read on Friday.

"The continuation of the event is taking place with the agreement and in accordance with the wishes of the family of Muriel Furrer. The family would like the 2024 UCI Road World Championships to continue as planned."

Four para-cycling races were scheduled for Friday while the women's elite road race is on Saturday. The men's elite road race will take place on Sunday.

Swiss president Viola Amherd offered her condolences on X.

"I am shocked by the death of the young U-19 rider Muriel Furrer after her accident at the Cycling World Championships in Zurich," she said. "I offer my sincere condolences to her family. My thoughts are with the entire cycling family."

Furrer finished 44th in the junior women's time trial earlier in the week.

Mentions
Road cycling
Road cycling
Swiss junior cyclist in 'critical condition' after crash at worlds
Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown claim golden doubles in world road time trials
Wout van Aert commits to racing for team Visma until the end of his career
Tour champion Tadej Pogacar high on confidence ahead of World Championships
Pogacar wins Grand Prix of Montreal with solo attack after skipping Olympics
Astana rider Dostiyev suspended by UCI and sacked by team after doping
Roglic wins record-equalling fourth Vuelta title after retaining overall lead
Williams becomes first homegrown Tour of Britain champion in eight years
Roglic poised to win fourth Vuelta as Dunbar wins mountainous stage 20
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings