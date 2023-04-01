Under pressure Klinsmann tells South Korea fans & media to help build 'positive spirit'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Under pressure Klinsmann tells South Korea fans & media to help build 'positive spirit'
Under pressure Klinsmann tells South Korea fans & media to help build 'positive spirit'
Klinsmann hasn't won over South Korea fans yet
Klinsmann hasn't won over South Korea fans yet
Reuters
South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann has called on supporters and the media to help build a "positive spirit" around the team as they ramp up preparations for next year's Asian Cup in Qatar amid criticism of the side's performances since he took charge.

After a run of three draws and two defeats since his appointment in February, the German oversaw his first win on Tuesday, a 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in Newcastle.

Klinsmann, who has also been criticised for not spending enough time in Korea, was scheduled to remain in Europe to watch national team members in action for their clubs but returned to Seoul to asses players competing in the domestic league.

"It's vital that everybody builds a positive spirit. The fans, the media and the team, obviously," Klinsmann told reporters at Incheon airport on Thursday.

"If it doesn't go well, there is enough time to criticise or fire the coach or do whatever you want to, but in the buildup to a tournament, a national team especially needs the help of the fans and the media to believe in it and to build a positive momentum."

The Koreans are due to face Tunisia and Vietnam next month in friendlies as part of their preparations for the Asian Cup, a tournament Klinsmann believes they can win.

"I have a lot of experience, especially with tournaments," said the coach, who won the 1990 World Cup as a player. "Step by step, we're growing together.

"I know how to time things towards a tournament, and that's why I think the biggest point is that this team keeps growing and stays healthy."

Mentions
FootballSouth Korea
Related Articles
Klinsmann in trouble after seven months and no wins with South Korea
South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
Japan to meet North Korea while South Korea face China in World Cup qualifying
Show more
Football
Rubiales appears in court to be questioned by judge in sex assault investigation
Everton acquired by American private equity firm 777 Partners in £550m deal
Updated
Rettig succeeds Bierhoff as national team director at troubled German FA
Irish FA deny making formal contract offer to Pauw before parting ways
PSG give Lee green light to join South Korea Asian Games squad
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Spanish football's ex-president Luis Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Updated
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings