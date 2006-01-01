Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Uruguay boss Bielsa says his authority was affected by Suarez criticism

Uruguay boss Bielsa says his authority was affected by Suarez criticism

Bielsa on the touchline
Bielsa on the touchlineMariana Greif / Reuters
Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa (69) said his authority was somewhat affected after striker Luis Suarez slammed his coaching style, but the Argentine added that he was prepared for the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier against Peru with utmost seriousness.

Uruguay's all-time leading goal-scorer Suarez, who retired from internationals in September, earlier this month accused Bielsa's coaching style of having divided the squad because of how he trains and that some players were considering quitting.

The Inter Miami player added that some things happened at the Copa America in the United States, where the 15-time champions Uruguay finished third, that he did not agree with but chose to keep quiet.

Bielsa said his side's commitment was unaffected in their shock 1-0 loss away at Peru on Saturday.

"What happened during the week does not condition or explain how we played, nor do I think it has had an effect because it was a week with a lot of effervescence," Bielsa told reporters after the defeat.

"As for how the situation affected me, I don't ignore what happened, and I know that my authority was affected in some way, but I prepared for the game with the utmost seriousness, and the response I got from the players was the same as I have always had since I started working here.

"It didn't alter the conviction with which the match was prepared and the way the group and the coaching staff worked. The preparation was the same as always."

Uruguay, third in the World Cup Qualifying standings with 15 points from nine matches, next host fifth-placed Ecuador.

Mentions
FootballLuis SuarezUruguayMarcelo Bielsa
Related Articles
FlashFocus: The inside story of Bordeaux's fall from Ligue 1 to liquidation fears
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
USA begin Pochettino era with 2-0 victory against Panama
Show more
Football
Americans get their belief back as Pochettino makes his mark against Panama
The 14-year-old Turks and Caicos goalkeeper dreaming of playing for Liverpool
Croatia win extends 'brave' Scotland's worst losing streak in five years
Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job
Morocco crush Central African Republic, Guirassy scores hat-trick for Guinea
Carsley ready to go 'back to basics' as humbled England face Finland
Most Read
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings