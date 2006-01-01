Advertisement
US president Joe Biden congratulates 'trailblazer' Simone Biles for Olympic gold

Joe Biden applauds after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Simone Biles (27) for leading the American women's gymnastics team to the gold medal at the Paris Games in a performance that marked her long-anticipated return to the Olympic podium.

To accompany his congratulatory post on X, Biden posted a picture of him awarding Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civil honour in the United States, in 2022.

"A trailblazer and role model, your unmatched power, grace, and daring inspires us all," Biden wrote, addressing Biles.

"I'm proud to see you add another medal to your collection."

Biles clinched her fifth Olympic gold medal on Tuesday in the team event, reinforcing her status as one of the world's greatest athletes three years after withdrawing from the same event at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time, withdrew from the team event in Tokyo with the "twisties," a dangerous condition affecting gymnastics that involves a temporary loss of spatial awareness.

After those Games, Biles took a two-year break from gymnastics and has since re-emerged a happier and healthier athlete. Biles has been praised for opening up a conversation about athlete mental health through her withdrawal in Tokyo.

